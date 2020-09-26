CHEYENNE – The League of Women Voters of Cheyenne has scheduled virtual candidate forums for Sept. 29 through Oct. 8 to help voters gather information for the general election.
The forums include races for Legislature, Cheyenne City Council, Cheyenne mayor, Laramie County Commission, and trustees for Laramie County School District 1 and Laramie County Community College.
The forums will begin at 6:30 p.m. on each scheduled evening.
The forums will be held virtually via the Zoom webinar format, moderated by LWVC, and will be recorded and put online for voters to watch later at the Cheyenne League’s Facebook page.
There will be a chance for the public to submit questions online during the forums, and they will be covered as time permits.
Here is the forum schedule:
• Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. – State Senate Districts 6 and 8; State House Districts 8 and 11
• Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. – State House Districts 12, 41 and 44; and Laramie County Commission
• Thursday, Oct. 1, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. – Cheyenne City Council Ward 1 and Cheyenne mayor
• Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. – Cheyenne City Council Wards 2 and 3
• Wednesday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. – Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees
• Thursday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. – Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees
To join the webinar, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81300842766, Webinar ID: 813 0084 2766. Or you can call in my telephone to one of the following numbers: 253-215-8782, 301-715-8592, 312-626-6799, 346-248-7799, 669-900-6833 or 929-205-6099.