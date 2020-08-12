CHEYENNE – Fourteen candidates are vying for six open seats on the Cheyenne City Council, and they’ve been sharing their vision, priorities and plans over the last couple weeks on the campaign trail.
Eleven out of the 14 candidates shared more details about their campaigns at a Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce forum early Tuesday morning, ahead of the Aug. 18 primary election.
Tuesday’s forum hosted candidates from Wards 1, 2 and 3, with two open seats in each ward. The top four candidates in each race will advance to the general election in November. Ward 1 candidate Miguel Reyes and Ward 3 candidates Shawn “Art” Funk and Mike Luna were not present at the event.
All of the candidates in each ward answered the same set of questions, and you’ll find the candidates’ answers to the following question below.
Infrastructure, water and sewer are critical for future growth of our community. Budgets will be limited, so how do you plan to approach the improvements of these resources?
Ward 1
Jeff White, a longtime state employee and current program manager at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, said the three pillars of any municipal government are the health, safety and welfare of citizens.
“As budget revenue gets more difficult to come by, we’re going to have to make some really hard choices. I think one of the best things that we could do would be to put together some type of business task force that works collaboratively with council and the mayor’s office in order to address these questions and challenges as a team,” the incumbent White said, noting that the city should look to other places with success stories as examples.
White said he’d oppose any tax increases in the near future, but noted that rate increases will likely be on the table.
“We really need to work with our legislative delegation here in Laramie County to make a concerted effort to analyze the tax base statewide, and hopefully, that would help us solve some of the infrastructure problems,” he said.
Cameron Karajanis, an involved community member hoping to bring south side representation to the council, emphasized the public safety aspect that the city provides.
“Infrastructure, safety and welfare are huge factors. We’ve got to make sure we’re taking care of our police and fire budgets – who’s making sure our upper management in those divisions are looking at grants, making sure that we can secure funds that are there to be able to offset budgetary needs?” Karajanis said.
Karajanis noted that Station 3 of Cheyenne Fire Rescue is one of the busiest stations in the state, and that they’re working with three firefighters per apparatus instead of four, which is nationally recommended.
“We need to sit here and comb through every single piece of the puzzle to make sure that our citizens in every single ward, every single part of town are getting the response times that they need,” he said.
Pete Laybourn, a longtime Cheyenne resident whose been involved with the greenway system since its inception, agreed that the fire department needs more attention, noting that some improvements would likely come from sixth-penny funding. He also pointed to the 2017 sixth-penny ballot, which allocated $5.8 million for roadwork.
“To this day, that money sits in the bank. I think that’s really the point here – we need a real review and an understanding of our road work so we don’t have problems like the Nationway fiasco that’s going to have to be redone. That’s going to take a different approach and a different understanding,” Laybourn said.
Laybourn also noted that he is the council liaison to the Board of Public Utilities, which he said has made positive strides as the city expands.
“We are poised to grow with those essential services, so it’s how it’s managed and the attention to detail. This is really going to take some people with experience, and I’m one of them.”
Ward 2
Bryan Cook, a two-term councilman and executive director of the Wyoming Citizen Review Panel, said holding contractors accountable for their infrastructure projects makes the city’s money go farther.
“We’ve been able, in the last four years, specifically, to do a lot of work with engineering staff, as far as road repair, in order to make sure that we’re holding the contractors and the private inspectors that are hired by the contractors more accountable on their work,” Cook said, noting “that has resulted in really holding them to the warranties for the work.”
Looking at the city’s water needs, Cook also noted the importance of the development on the Belvoir Ranch.
“The thought is part of that money is going to be used to pay back the money that was originally spent by BOPU for a part of that purchase. ... That’s going to enable them to further resource and water development on the Belvoir Ranch to further feed Cheyenne, not only as it sits right now, but as we continue developing in Sweetgrass and farther east.”
Tom Segrave, a previous two-term city councilman with leadership experience in community organizations, brought the conversation back to Laybourn’s point about the unspent $5.8 million for roadwork.
“Why haven’t we put that to use in our community? You’re going to turn around and ask the taxpayers to contribute again when you haven’t even used the product that you’ve collected? ... There’s so much dysfunction going on here. Nobody really knows what’s going on. It just can’t continue. I think this whole group of incumbents need to go,” Segrave said.
When it comes to improving infrastructure, Segrave recognized the need to increase the tax base. He gave possibilities for increasing tourism, like getting a pedestrian walkway to the fleet of steam engines and recreational activities at the Belvoir Ranch.
“You’ve got to increase your sales taxes; you’ve got to increase your tourism; you need to manage the money you currently have before you ask the taxpayers to contribute. I would be embarrassed to go out right now and ask for more money for roads,” he said.
Boyd Wiggam, an attorney who is raising his school-age kids in Cheyenne, said growing the tax base will provide a better path forward for linear infrastructure, noting that when housing costs decrease, residents will have more to contribute to the local economy.
“I am firmly committed to the notion that our future depends on expanding our tax base – that is both sales taxes, as Mr. Segrave mentioned, but also property taxes – trying to expand housing, growth, jobs. Certainly, a piece of that is going to be expanding our capacity to grow economically and to be productive.”
Wiggam also noted that water in Laramie County is expensive, and that the higher costs of water in the future should be covered by user and development fees. For roads, Wiggam said the city could look to the voters for some improvements.
“One of the things we might look at for the sixth penny is trying to identify some links to improve connectivity and improve transportation efficiency and connect that and quality and usefulness here in the city,” Wiggam said.
James Johnson, a senior auditor for the Wyoming Department of Audit who moved to Cheyenne to escape the policies in Colorado, circled the conversation back to Segrave’s point.
“Incumbents often say, ‘government needs to do this and that.’ But you’ve been government for the last four years,” Johnson said.
For infrastructure, Johnson said the city needs to slow down with its annexation. He pointed to situations like Thomas Heights, where a number of residents have been dealing with increased flooding since construction began on the project. Johnson asked if the code wasn’t sufficient before, what would change as the city continues to annex more property?
“We need to focus more on infill. We need to develop what we have and take care of the infrastructure that we currently have, rather than trying to spread beyond the bounds of our city,” Johnson said.
For those necessary improvements in the city, like those at the fire station, Johnson said the council needs to be more involved in the grant application process.
“I’d like to see the council be more proactive and be more actively involved in this sort of process to ensure that we get that sort of revenue into our city, rather than just sitting back and just waiting until the staff comes to us with their information,” he said.
Keren Meister-Emerich, a longtime teacher with a diverse academic background, said when the city looks at infrastructure improvements, they should reference plans done by community organizations like the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Forward Greater Cheyenne and the Wyoming Business Council.
“Plans are designed to be the big picture, and then we have to edit them and revise them as we go along. So, first of all, let’s start with the plans that we have and add as needed,” Meister-Emerich said.
Meister-Emerich, who has a background in computer science and programming, also noted that none of the other candidates mentioned technology infrastructure, which she said will become even more important in coming years with 5G networks. She recognized the city needs to expand its tax base, and noted that good roads, sidewalks and connectivity are an important aspect for attracting new businesses.
If an interested business sees infrastructure issues, Meister-Emerich said, the developers may ask, “These people here don’t really care about their community, so why should I?”
Ward 3
Rocky Case, a current city councilman and the center director of Wyoming’s Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the University of Wyoming, brought the conversation back to the criticisms of the current City Council.
“My question back would be plain and simple: How would you have dealt with the behavior of the executive administration?” Case asked his fellow candidates, noting that “dysfunction stems from the top.”
Bringing it back to infrastructure, Case said the city will need to expand its tax base, which will require some changes to the Unified Development Code. As it stands now, Case said Cheyenne is not a business-friendly city, and that the city needs to plan for a drop in direct distribution from the state.
“The city of Cheyenne needs to work very closely with the development community, and look at potentially establishing a fair and equitable fee structure for new developments and do a cost share,” Case said.
With the financial struggles the state of Wyoming is facing, he also noted the importance of grant funding, including for public safety.
“Growth is happening; it’s going to continue. We need smart and logical approaches to that,” Case said.
Michelle Aldrich, the Career and Technical Education Director for the Wyoming Department of Education and an involved volunteer, also voiced concerns about the current council, saying they were “so busy taking care of their own posturing that they haven’t taken care of Ward 3 and City Council business.”
According to Aldrich, infrastructure improvements are made possible by responsible fiscal actions.
“We need to also handle taxpayer money like we would our own money. We need to get appraisals before we start offering dollar amounts for land. We need to make sure we’re using quality materials before we start repairing roads, and we need to make sure that there’s planning done,” Aldrich said, noting the importance of grant funding and the low level of city reserves caused by previous spending.
She pointed to an instance from earlier this year, when the council voted to divert some payments from the wind farm on the Belvoir Ranch to the city’s general fund to help fix a budget shortfall. Aldrich cautioned against using funds like that and from the CARES Act as long-term solutions.
“We need to set goals, and we need to be ready to take care of infrastructure. But the first thing we need to address is the economy, and we do need to let people know that we’re open for business,” Aldrich said.
Richard Johnson, a past city councilman, and an active community volunteer and fundraiser, said the city is facing a number of issues with water and response times in south Cheyenne, but gave an alternative for how the city could prioritize its spending.
Johnson said the city could look at privatizing parks or other city services, and allowing the businesses, nonprofits or owners to carry out maintenance and services.
“You could also look at privatizing the sanitation. You could say, ‘All right, we’re going to up our dumping out of the landfill.’ But guess what? Now, you actually work with independent companies, and you put more small businesses out there and you put it out for bid, and then you get to work on customer service aspect in regards to who picks up your garbage,” Johnson said.