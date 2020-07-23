Name: Clarence Styvar
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: 580 Willson Court, Cheyenne, WY. 82007
Profession: Railroad Supervisor
Education: Lyman High School, various United States Army schools, and some college.
Experience:
• Wyoming House District 12 Representative – appointed in 2018 and then won the election and I have served from 2018 – present.
Please review my voting record and rankings (as well as other representatives and senators) at evidencebasedwyoming.com, WyGo/Wyoming Gun Owners on Facebook, Wyorino.com, and Wyomingca.org.
• Longtime Railroad Supervisor
• U.S. Army Veteran (Bronze Star Recipient)
• Lifetime Wyoming Resident
• Resident of Wyoming House District 12 for 16 years
• Lifetime member of the VFW and former VFW State Chief of Staff and former District 5 Commander
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ClarenceStyvar1/
What motivated you to run for this position?
I am running for re-election so I can continue to serve the citizens of Wyoming House District 12 and Wyoming. There is still a lot of work to be done. We must control our spending and there should be No New Taxes. We must learn to live within our means. We also need to improve care, supports, and services for our elderly and for our citizens with developmental and mental health needs. I believe we must do what is right with the guidance from our Wyoming values and the U.S. and Wyoming Constitutions.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The top three problems are budget shortfalls, economic impact from the COVID-19 closures/reopening Wyoming’s economy, and promoting economic development.
For the budget shortfalls, there must be fiscal responsibility, accountability, and transparency of the budget and Wyoming’s state government in general. One of things we must do is take a hard look at administrative costs within our state government. Our state has built an unsustainable structure that cannot be financially maintained with decreasing revenues. We must look at cutting the administrative costs, but cuts are not enough. We must restructure if we want to properly serve Wyoming citizens and not infringe on their constitutional rights. This should be done without raising taxes. You cannot tax people into prosperity. We must learn to live within our means.
For the COVID-19 closures and reopening Wyoming’s economy, we must direct the money from the CARES Act to get to our citizens and small businesses impacted by the closures. We must work harder to make the process easier and cut the red tape. We must reopen our economy and get our citizens back to work and businesses open without restrictions. We must ensure that Wyoming citizens have proper access to healthcare and education. Our broadband access must be improved throughout the state. We must make sure that “non-elected officials” are not allowed to make decisions for our state that affect our citizen’s constitutional rights and Wyoming’s economy.
Promoting economic development in Wyoming is extremely important. We live in a rural but also an industrial state. We need to have an educated workforce to work these jobs and keep our state growing at the same time working with all partners, public and private, to insure new businesses come to Wyoming (such as those in technology, manufacturing, and hospitality trades). We should protect and support Wyoming’s natural resources (our coal industry, mining, agriculture, and tourism). We need to support reducing and updating regulations that are holding back Wyoming’s industries. We should support continuing efforts to get our products to buyers (for example, being able to ship coal to the west coast for it can be shipped overseas).
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I believe in No New Taxes and we must live within our means. I am pro-life. I believe wholeheartedly in the United States and Wyoming Constitutions. We must preserve the right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.