CHEYENNE – Come November, voters in Cheyenne will elect a new mayor for Wyoming’s capital city: longtime Bicycle Station owner Patrick Collins or fiscal conservative Rick Coppinger.
Collins and Coppinger came out on top in a tight, three-candidate primary Tuesday, beating out incumbent Mayor Marian Orr to advance to the general election. The defeat marks the end of Orr’s reelection campaign after one four-year term as Cheyenne’s first female mayor.
Collins took the top spot in Tuesday’s primary with 8,451 votes, which was 59.7% of all votes cast. Coppinger finished second with 2,959 votes, earning 20.9% of the tally, and Orr trailed close behind with 2,667 votes, or 18.8%, which is not a large enough margin to warrant an official recount. Orr could not be reached for comment after results came in Tuesday night.
For Collins, a former city councilman who has run his small business for close to four decades, the hope is to bring more civility to and improve the culture of economic development at city hall. Coppinger, who attempted a mayoral run in 2016, hopes to address infrastructure needs and encourage private development.
Both candidates said they hope to foster a better relationship between the mayor and the City Council.
Having won more than half the votes, Collins attributed his success to the values of his campaign and how they resonated with voters.
“The message of bringing respectful leadership back to city hall, expanding and growing our economy and fixing our potholes is exactly what people were hoping to hear,” Collins said, noting his past experience will enable him to hit the ground running.
Leading up to the general election, Collins said his campaign will involve extensive community conversations, both to inform voters of his platform and to hear what they’d like to see addressed.
Already, Collins said he felt “humbled and honored” by the level of community support behind him.
Coppinger struck the same tone, voicing his appreciation for the voters in Cheyenne who put him through to the general election.
“The people said they want something new, and I’m honored that I’m that something new,” Coppinger said.
While his ideas would bring a different perspective to Cheyenne’s highest office, Coppinger said he’s stayed true to his beliefs and platform through the years, which he thinks the voters appreciated during this year’s campaign.
Coppinger said, “I’ve been steadfast to the campaigns that I’ve run in the past; I have not changed at all. It’s always been about what can we do to make Cheyenne a stronger city.”
Whichever candidate receives more votes in November will take over as the leader of Wyoming’s capital city in January.