CHEYENNE – Candidates for the Laramie County Board of Commissioners made known their views on collaborative government, affordable housing and connectivity Wednesday night.
The League of Women Voters of Cheyenne hosted the three candidates – incumbent Republicans K.N. “Buck” Holmes and Brian Lovett, and Democrat Jeff Dockter – for a virtual forum ahead of the Nov. 3 general election in which two seats on the board are up for grabs.
Marguerite Herman, who is a member of the LWV leadership team, moderated the forum.
Below is a sampling of those questions and the candidates’ responses:
How should the county commission collaborate with the City Council and mayors of the communities in Laramie County?
Lovett, who was first appointed to fill a vacant seat on the board earlier this year, said that’s a question he’s been exploring since taking office.
“Certainly, everyone is aware of county pockets and development, and the fact that the city has been essentially hemmed in. … It’s critical to the affordable housing issue,” Lovett said.
“I hesitate to use the word affordable. I think if we had enough housing, the issue of affordability would start to address itself. We have a critical housing shortage in the county, and we have to work with the city, with the Board of Public Utilities and the the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization so we can streamline that process and move forward in an efficient manner.”
Dockter, a technology supervisor for the state, said any collaborative governance process should be guided by “the outcome you’re trying to achieve.”
Like Lovett, Dockter focused on more affordable housing as one outcome he’d like to see from a county/municipalities collaboration.
“If we don’t have affordable housing in Cheyenne, and we can’t come up with a plan with the city, those folks are going to move to Burns and Pine Bluffs, and those (places) are going to be faced with those issues,” he said, adding that he’s also focused on the county’s response to life after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Businesses and folks who want to move here are going to want to know how and what Laramie County is going to do to keep them safe,” said Dockter, who also called on local government to more clearly define the term “growth” and outline specific goals over the next 20 years.
Holmes, who was first elected to the board in 2012, said he has spent the past eight years working on collaborating with the various municipalities the county encompasses, including building the Laramie County Combined Communications Center.
“The notion that the city and county don’t get along is a false assumption. … I think we are working together. I think we can continue to do more of it.”
Holmes also responded to the affordable housing dilemma the other two candidates mentioned. “It’s going to have to be a joint effort between the builders and the (county). It’s going to have to be a public-private partnership.”
How should the Laramie County Board of Commissioners oversee development? What would that include?
Dockter focused his response on metrics.
“When we talk about growth in the community, there doesn’t seem to be a concerted effort on how we’re going to do things,” he said.
“When you have people who want to come to the Laramie County area for business and to live, they need infrastructure, they need support services. Living out in the county, those services are few and far between. … I think it’s going to take a strategic approach with the county commissioners to talk about what services are needed.”
Holmes said “people who move here and move out into the county need to realize that you’re not going to get the same services living out in the county that you will living in the city. There’s just no feasible way to provide those without raising a huge amount of taxes.
“Money is the big problem for all of it, and I don’t think there’s any short-term solution for it,” Holmes added.
“We understand money is tight, everyone gets that. But to say people don’t want services out in the county is a little ridiculous,” Dockter said in response to Holmes’ comment. “Especially people who are moving here from places that have services – they’re going to want something. I think we have to understand that need.”
Lovett agreed that improving infrastructure takes money. “One of our big successes will be the Whitney Road project that, coming through the (Cheyenne) Metropolitan Planning organization, will address some of those safety issues we’ve had on that road.”
Should county commissioners play a role in helping county residents have access to higher-speed internet, cell service or any other connectivity?
“Yes,” Dockter responded, noting the increased need for connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s $1 million in federal (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) money that’s available that we should be using to make sure we’re meeting that need.”
He also added that he’d like to see more investment in 5G, which is one of the most advanced broadband networks on the market.
Holmes said he’s already attempted to bring high-speed internet to more rural parts of the county, but it didn’t come to fruition.
“Wireless is the way we’re going to have to go,” he said, but noted the limitations using CARES Act cash – which must be spent by Dec. 31, 2020 – to make it happen. “It would take too long to roll it out.”
Lovett said enhancing connectivity in Laramie County “certainly seems primed for public-private approach.”
“COVID-19 kicked us – finally – into the 21st century here in Wyoming. We’re doing a lot of things we weren’t doing six months ago, and realizing they actually make sense,” he said, pointing to remote work as a way to reduce wear on roads and cut the cost of leasing office space.
A full recording of Wednesday night’s forum can be found on the Facebook page for the League of Women Voters of Cheyenne.