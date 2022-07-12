CHEYENNE – Laramie County commissioner candidates addressed increasing development concerns and the annexation of county pockets at a debate Thursday morning.
The event was hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in advance of the Republican primary on Aug. 16, and featured five of the seven candidates. Economic growth, infrastructure and education were discussed.
Although all of the candidates for county commissioner are Republican, those participating in the debate had different approaches to a significant constituent concern.
Laramie County has experienced a population increase of more than 9% in the past decade, which is around 3 percentage points higher than the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census. This change has benefited sales tax revenue and developers seeking real estate buyers in the area. Government officials have been working to address the obstacles that come with the growth.
Constituents complained in hearings during the past year about irresponsible development, limited water resources and a negative impact on the rural lifestyle desired by county residents.
New contenders
Abbie Mildenberger was one of the residents to ask for reconsideration of a nearly 200-home subdivision called Whispering Hills last fall. It was approved in the 1970s, but the construction began near her home this year. She requested county commissioners conduct updated water and traffic studies, and was told there was nothing that could be done due to when it was granted the plat.
She said she decided to run for office because she wants to protect private property rights. She hopes to encourage more studies and a re-evaluation of the county's limited land-use regulations.
“Growth is great,” she said Thursday, “as long as we can sustain it and make sure that we're doing everything to protect the people already here.”
Bryce Freeman is another candidate who said he is looking for development that benefits residents and doesn’t risk quality of life. He said he wants it to be sustainable and preserve local heritage, without the county becoming an annex of the Front Range.
He would do this by applying land-use rules fairly, not allowing more exceptions. He favors residential development, and also large-scale commercial and industrial investments.
“Development is not something that should be done to us, it should be done for us,” he said.
Office-holders
Applying the rules fairly and addressing competing interests between developers and residents was emphasized by Commissioner Gunnar Malm. He said decisions can’t be made arbitrarily, or based on complaints of residents, because not every application receives the same amount of attention.
He said if developments are not approved in a fair manner, Laramie County risks being sued. He said litigation is the reason there are no land-use regulations outside of the zoning boundary following a decision by the Wyoming Supreme Court, and now the commission is responsible for zoning the entire county.
Malm recognized the stress increasing development can place on infrastructure and resources, saying the county is being held back by workforce and housing shortages. He said it has to be understood that growth is necessary.
“It takes intelligent conversations. It takes nuance, and it takes objectivity. We have to do all those things to be able to tackle the problems that we face, which are good problems,” he said.
Commissioner Linda Heath said there’s a market for subdivisions with large lots, and people want to move out into the county for the benefits, and she knows there is a balance to uphold. She said she sees the impact on agricultural and rural communities, as well as how the county has to address automotive traffic and law enforcement needing the ability to provide emergency response.
She assured attendees the county commission is continually reviewing those concerns, and seeking comment from departments on site plans for subdivisions.
Every year, land-use regulations are evaluated by the county, and Commissioner Troy Thompson said he believes this is the best way to have an impact on development because under state statute, counties lack the authority cities have to pass laws. He said not every change to regulations specific for one subdivision or project will trickle down.
“When you're in a community, you’re either growing or you’re not, and I would much rather be growing,” he said. “But that does come with challenges. It comes with stress on infrastructure. It comes with stress on the aquifer, and so it’s crucial for us to have solid land-use regulations.”