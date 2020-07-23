Name: Daniel Zwonitzer
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Teacher
Education: BA. Government, Georgetown University
BA. Classics, Georgetown University
MBA, University of Wyoming
MA- Political Science abt, University of Wyoming
Experience: 16 years representing House District 43
4 years in Wyoming State Government
7 years running a small business
5 years in academia
Served on numerous non-profit boards & foundations
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zwonitzer
What motivated you to run for this position?
Wyoming is facing our worst budget shortfall in history; I believe my experience and in-depth knowledge of the options available to the state (both in where to cut and where to raise revenue) will be needed in the difficult time ahead.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1. We must balance our budget, and understand cutting government too deep will lose Wyoming our young people, our highest educated, and the working families we are trying so hard to recruit to our state currently.
2. Related to the budget, we are going to have to solve our massive structural deficit in education, there are no easy answers, but how we reduce education spending has significant effects on both teaching jobs and the education quality to our students, there are multi-generational ramifications at stake for Wyoming's future.
3. Wyoming needs to continue working on 'quality of life' amenities. I believe this will be the best way to attract people, jobs, economic diversification, and growth for the areas of the state who desperately need it. With technology, people can work high-paying jobs from anywhere, we must continue improving Wyoming to provide jobs for the youth who grow up here and to attract new businesses to our state.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
1. I understand revenue raising measures are inevitable and am committed to raising taxes in the least painful way possible as it is necessary with the decline of the minerals industry and our investment income.
2. I support Medicaid Expansion for Wyoming. For our state it has more pros than cons; it will save lives and bring down the healthcare costs which are being offloaded on our citizens already.
3. Legislating in Wyoming is much more complicated than campaigning on being pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Constitution, pro-military; most all Wyoming legislators value and uphold those ideals- so perhaps not specific policy issues separate us, but the differences come out in the understanding all of the other areas of law & regulations Wyoming covers- utilities, securities, insurance, revenue forecasts, banking, mineral commodity financials/pricing, etc.- and ensuring Wyoming's businesses can operate, compete and prosper better here than in other states with our legislative framework.