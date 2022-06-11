ROCK SPRINGS – Party leaders and members came together here for the Wyoming Democratic Party’s state convention on Saturday. Although Democratic voters are outnumbered by Republicans in the state, leaders voiced some optimism for their party while taking rhetorical shots at the GOP.
“We have a lot of work to do today. We have a lot of work to do this year, actually. There are a lot of things going wrong in Wyoming but there are a lot of opportunities to make it better,” said Wyoming Democratic Party Chair Joe Barbuto as he opened up the day’s discussions at Western Wyoming Community College. “Being a Wyoming Democrat isn’t easy. But, it’s the right thing to do because you can’t be on the other side right now.
“With the things they say and the misinformation that they spread, I don’t know how any self-respecting person could be a Republican right now.
“It’s not just a matter of differing policies anymore. It’s not a differing vision for the future,” Barbuto said. “We have a vision for the future. They don’t. For a lot of people in this state, it’s a matter of life and death. The other party has failed people and the result of that is not only the quality of life going down but maybe their life doesn’t keep going, in some cases.”
Barbuto also discussed what lies ahead for his party.
“The work that we’re doing is tough,” he told the audience. “If we don’t get it done, no one else is going to do it.”
The party chair called this “the most critical time in politics. This is the most important election of our lifetime. We say that every election and every election, it’s true,” Barbuto said. “If we can’t start turning things around in Wyoming, well, we’re in some trouble.
“Wyoming is counting on us whether they know it or not.”
Some of amendments to the party’s bylaws that were discussed and voted on include the portions that mention the way people are notified of meetings of a county central committee, the amount of time in between the county central committee meeting and the state meeting, and language on genders.
The Wyoming Democratic Party agreed to start a task force to identify long and short-term goals and create committees that will bring new ideas. The organization added an amendment to produce a report to the state central committee by July 1, 2023.
Sweetwater County resident Layton Wessel voiced hope that “real outstanding personalities will be on this task force to help make change.”
The task force amendment states that it must be a diverse group that is representative of the state’s communities.
Another amendment was about electric vehicle charging stations throughout Wyoming. The party believes that by supporting public-private partnerships in expanding EV infrastructure, tourism will increase in Wyoming.
A new addition to the platform is support for the timely and comprehensive care for all veterans.
Members of the party said it also continues to support common-sense gun laws. Securing guns safely was discussed among county representatives and delegates.
Applause was heard throughout the venue during discussion of an amendment on reproductive choice, reproductive freedoms and reproductive rights. The amendment explains that those rights “shall not be infringed upon.”
Their platform also includes “Fairness and Equality.” The party agreed to add “Black lives matter in the state of Wyoming” to Section 1.
The amendments that came up during the party’s state convention generally passed. The text of the various amendments can be found on wyodems.org.