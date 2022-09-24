 Skip to main content
Despite Hageman concerns, she may face no bar complaint

CHEYENNE – Despite the stated concerns of the lawyer who is likely to be Wyoming’s next sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives, lawyers who oppose her campaign rhetoric said in interviews they have not filed a complaint with the State Bar.

In an unusual move on Thursday, Republican Harriet Hageman herself released an eight-page letter a few dozen fellow attorneys had privately sent to her. In doing so, the would-be politician’s campaign said the informal group of lawyers from throughout the state had “barely disguised their threat to file a bar complaint against Hageman if she does not stop exercising her 1st Amendment right to free speech.”

Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.

