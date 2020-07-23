Name: Devon Cade
Party Affiliation: Republican
Profession: CEO, former School police officer, VP construction, and Teen Court Judge
Education: Gwynedd Mercy University undergrad and grad
Experience: CEO, former School police officer, VP construction, and Teen Court Judge
Website: http://www.votedevoncade.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoteDevonCade/
What motivated you to run for this position?
When I saw the major financial problems in Wyoming and learning of a vacant senate seat. Wyomingites face a $1.5 billion dollar deficit. When I look at the crowd of Republicans running many whom didn't and still don't support President Trump. One particular opponent supported Sen. Rand Paul for President, and not President Trump. We need conservative republicans such as myself to lead the way and get needed resources to Wyoming. We have out of control behavior going on in the United States and we need a "LAW AND ORDER" SENATOR. When Wyomingites cast their vote for my campaign and I we will head to Washington DC to put an end to this mess. I will demand China reimburse Americans Trillions because of the Corona virus (Chinese virus). We have the swamp running to be our next Senator and we must stop them together.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
#1 Greedy, do nothing politicians that we pay millions who put us in financial ruins, near bankruptcy.
#2 Corona Virus- this election year has caused our campaign to be grounded twice, due to a quarantine. However, we have tele/online town halls.
#3 Lying to Wyomingites - One of my opponents who was a member of congress claims she "advocates for for the rights of ranchers". Which is not true her entire tenure in Congress undercut ranchers and farmers with conflicting interests in trade with China, and other countries, that has ripped the USA, taxpayers, farmers, off for years. We need to send a clear message on election day, that we are not going to allow this to happen or continue. We are in total -$80,000,000,000,000 in the hole. Eventually the US will have to pay down that debt. My opponent was Treasure of Wyoming as the debt continued to get higher, and higher, as revenues went lower, and lower. We need to elect people that will support and assist President Trump. Unlike my opponents that has publicly, privately went against this President, and a few supported Ran Paul, and others for President. We can solve this by keeping an open door policy, begin to pay down our debt, and charge countries that use our military protection. I support term limits on members of congress. Once elected I will only serve 1 term. We have politicians that stay in office for decades, and have only accomplished 1 or 2 pieces of legislation. I believe in 1 and done. Wyoming's great outdoors and tribal land are so essential to our history.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I support legislation to honor and respect our men/women in uniform including police, national guard members, and seniors.
Another policy is return congressional earmarks which helped many Wyomingites. One policy would also include to change federal law and allow "laypersons" to become Federal Magistrate Judges.