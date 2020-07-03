CHEYENNE – After a career in the military and lobbying on behalf of public education, Ed Wright is now tossing his hat in the running as a Republican candidate for House District 42.
Wright is a retired major general and served as the adjutant general for the Wyoming Military Department, which is over the Wyoming Air National Guard and the Wyoming Army National Guard.
Challenging times require strong leaders, Wright said, and he wants to put his 35-year military career to use. In addition to his military leadership, Wright worked in education as a teacher, principal, associate superintendent and an adjunct professor.
Wright has lived in Wyoming for 40 years, and first came to Wyoming with his wife to be teachers in Gillette, where he worked for 24 years. In Cheyenne, Wright said he’s very active in the community, and plans to go around to different community events and organizations to stay in touch with his constituents.
During that time he was also on the hospital board, involved with a refuge foundation for battered women and joined the Army National Guard. Wright worked his way up the ranks until he was appointed to adjutant general in 2003 by former Gov. Dave Freudenthal and served under former Gov. Matt Mead.
For his platform, he has three main points: pandemic recovery, balancing the state budget and K-12 education.
For pandemic recovery, Wright said he thinks the Legislature and the governor are doing a good job of using the federal stimulus money, and getting the funds to the right people, in the right amounts quickly.
Going forward, Wright said he thinks Wyoming is going to need to support any kind of federal legislation to extend unemployment bene- fits to those who are still unemployed or underemployed. He also thinks Wyoming needs to pay particular attention to the supply chain to make sure funds get to truckers and workers.
In terms of the state budget, Wright said he doesn’t think there’s a single solution to that issue. He said he thinks Wyoming is going to have to look at its savings and reserves, take another look at tax exemptions, reduce state expenses and expand Wyoming’s current tax base.
“I don’t think we’re there yet for a state income tax,” Wright said. “I think we ought to look at a corporate tax that’s been discussed in the past, and I agree that there were some flaws in that proposal, but I think those can be worked out.”
There’s going to need to be cuts in K-12 education, but those cuts need to be as far away from teachers, students and classrooms as possible, Wright said. For the cuts, Wright said he would look at extracurricular activities, sports and transportation.
He said he doesn’t want to eliminate sports, but after looking at the costs of those sports, things that the schools pay for now, such as helmets and uniforms, might need be shifted elsewhere.
He also said he would cut in areas such as capital construction projects, stating those projects just have to wait. When you add all of these things up, Wright said, it ends up being a lot of money.