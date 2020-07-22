Name: Amy Spieker
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Public Health
Education: BA - Pacific Luteran University
MPH - University of Washington
currently pursuing a DrPH - University of Illinois- Chicago
Website: http://www.amyspieker.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amyspiekerhd11
What motivated you to run for this position?
I’m the daughter of a Navy doctor. He taught me the value of stepping up when your community needs you.
Cheyenne needs someone who understands how decisions at the state level affect our neighbors and shape our communities.
I have a reputation for finding common ground among groups with different interests and achieving sensible solutions with a broad base of public support.
As a public health professional with a decade of experience, I know health isn’t just about your doctor. It’s about the community where you live, learn, work and play. It’s about the water we drink and the recreational opportunities available to us.
Good health is foundational to economic security for our families and for our communities.
I believe a diversity of voices, perspectives and backgrounds leads to better decisions, and I am committed to breaking down barriers and improving access to democracy.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Economic decline - Wyoming faces a $1.5 billion shortfall. This shortfall arose in part because legislators failed to end Wyoming’s near-total reliance on one economic sector to balance our budget. The ramifications for my constituents and their families will be swift and harsh. Because of the budget shortfall, many of my House District 11 constituents will lose their livelihoods and the dignity that comes along with supporting a family. The governor announced significant budget cuts, including layoffs to state employees. Those cuts will lead to further layoffs in the private sector and fewer services for all Wyomingites; including, poorer access to doctors, fewer snow plows on the highways and weaker support for cities and towns.
Health - Wyomingites deserve to be healthy, and their health is foundational to their happiness and our state’s growth. Good health starts where we live, learn, work and play - long before we need to see a doctor. When we do get sick, Wyomingites face barriers to seeing a doctor - a lack of insurance, not enough doctors and long drives to see those doctors.
Representation - Severe inequality persists in our state; examples include racist and homophobic fliers at a local middle school, unequal representation on the school board and limited women’s representation in the Legislature. Wyoming needs to elect legislators with different backgrounds and expertise who represent the varied perspectives we find in our state.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Medicaid Expansion - As a public health professional in the legislature, I will work to expand affordable insurance options, increase access to innovative care like telehealth, and fight for policies that support healthy communities.
Voter Access – We must ensure voting in Wyoming is simple, safe and secure. This year we demonstrated you can drastically increase voter turnout. We need policies in place to make that the norm, not the exception.
Responsible governance - Wyoming must modernize and move away from reliance on mineral revenues.
What revenues should be considered has to first be answered by the Republicans. For years they controlled the Legislature, recognized the problem, but failed to act.
Wyoming is faced with a historic budget crisis. Cuts aren’t enough to close the gaps. We can’t decide we are not going to fund prisons, state institutions, public health or criminal justice.