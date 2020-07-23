Name: Brian Lovett
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Division Administrator
Education: M.S. Animal Science - University of Wyoming
Experience: 35 years of executive and administrative experience in policy, permitting, and compliance. I have a lifetime of involvement in civic engagement which has allowed me to gain experience in deliberative dialogue, collaborative work, and problem solving to identify creative solutions.
Website: https://www.lovett4commissioner.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lovett4commissioner
What motivated you to run for this position?
I planned on running for a seat on the Board of County Commissioners for several years. I have fulfilled my commitments I made to the Director upon my appointment as Administrator of the Industrial Siting Division and will retire in December. My service on Commissioner appointed boards such as the Cheyenne/ Laramie County Planning Commission, Laramie County Recreation Board, and Laramie County Groundwater Control Area Steering Committee, along with my twelve years as an elected member of the Laramie County Conservation District Board of Supervisors has led me to my desire to continue to serve the county. My plan was accelerated by the resignation of Commissioner Ash and I was one of fifteen applicants to be vetted by the Laramie County Republican Central Committee. I was selected to fill the remaining term and sworn in on March 25th.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The number one issue at this time is the response to Covid 19. We must continue to implement the county response plan in a balanced manner. We must ease restrictions on business as soon as possible while leaning on our citizens to take responsibility for protecting their health and avoiding a resurgence that puts restrictions back in place.
The second priority is to continue to implement a conservative approach to county expenses. We must continue to focus on essential services and infrastructure needs, along with a strong asset management component. Recognizing that avoided cost in some areas simply transfers cost to a different area often at a much higher rate, or simply defers cost to a later date at an increased expense. We also need to recognize and prepare for decreased funding from the state and federal sources.
The third priority I am currently working to address is our need to streamline the development and building process. We continue to experience a housing shortage in Laramie County. This housing supply issue is an impediment to economic development and negatively affects the ability to provide affordable housing. We must analyze our process to reduce redundancy and identify processes that can occur concurrently. We should be working collaboratively with the city, Board of Public Utilities, Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Chamber of Commerce to facilitate a smooth efficient experience for those that would help our county grow.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Fiscal Conservative - I have a strong background in developing and managing budgets. I have been through several budget making processes that required contraction and recognize both the short and long term impacts to these decisions.Having been through the recent budget process for the county I recognize the diverse sources of revenue involved in meeting the needs of our citizens. Many of our existing revenue opportunities from federal, state, and private sources are likely to disappear all together, be greatly diminished as a result of budget constraints and the effects of Covid 19. I will be mindful of the affects this may have on our operations and services to the citizens of the county.
Accountability- All my decision making is guided by four principles. Is it ethical, is it moral, is it legal, and does it benefit many or just a few.
Collaboration/mitigation - better decisions through finding common ground.