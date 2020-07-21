Name: Britney Wallesch
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Executive Director, Black Dog Animal Rescue
Education: B.S. Animal Science, University of Wyoming
Masters of Nonprofit Management, Regis University
Experience: Chair, Wyoming Nonprofit Network
Wyoming Business Report - 40 Under 40
Graduate - Leadership Wyoming
Wyoming Woman of Influence in Nonprofit Sector Award
Speaker - TEDx Cheyenne
Past Chair, Leadership Cheyenne
Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Women's Leadership Award Finalist Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leader Finalist
Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit business of the Year Finalist
Past Co-Chair, United Way of Laramie County Emerging Leaders, Lead Committee
Co-Founder, Laramie County Giving Tuesday
Past Chair, Northern Colorado Regional Animal Welfare Coalition
Website: https://www.walleschforwyoming.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/walleschforwyoming
Twitter: https://twitter.com/brit_wallesch
What motivated you to run for this position?
I'm running for office because Wyoming has a great story to tell. I know, because I'm a 5th generation Wyomingite. But the stories we hear too often try to define us too narrowly. We are better than that. We take care of and help one another. We know the value of hard work. We are independent thinkers, and are capable of great innovation and compassion. We need representatives who have skin in the game, people who live here and work here.
I grew up in this district. I founded and run a business, Black Dog Animal Rescue. My son attends our public schools. Our future matters to me. The real story of our communities is the one we should tell in our legislature, too. That's why I'm running -- we have a great story and I want to be part of telling it.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The state’s budget is in crisis and has been for decades. The challenge is not just in balancing the numbers, but in changing the dialogue and our approach. We cannot solve old problems with old tools. We need a suite of tax reforms, including Medicaid expansion, to address these problems and create a more sustainable future.
The lack of systems-thinking, or in approaching issues like economic development, education, healthcare, and public lands and conservation as wholly separate from each other is another of our problems. These are interconnected and we cannot make progress in one without considering the needs of others. It is time to stop looking for perfect, comprehensive solutions and work instead toward incremental improvements. I would revisit the ENDOW initiative and take advantage of the thought leadership and future-planning that went into this project. Bringing diversity of voices, experiences, and perspectives to the conversation and working collaboratively to find common barriers is a smart approach.
We also need to stop looking outside our borders for answers to our problems. There are small businesses, entrepreneurs, and nonprofit organizations right here in the state with the talent and expertise needed to move us past this tumultuous time. I would work to direct critical capacity-building resources to our closest friends and neighbors.
Lastly, we have lost sight of patriotism in favor of partisanship. The center becomes further and further out of reach for anyone, and this makes it harder to serve our people. We have to take a stand, to demand civility and respect, compromise, and critical thinking. Our communities are suffering and continued allegiance to this type of politics lacks compassion for those caught up in its consequences. The legislature's ethics guide needs to be revisited and expanded upon. It is no longer enough to consider only financial conflicts of interest when discussing ethical behavior. We have to also insist on civility and create accountability measures for code violations. Leadership sets the tone for the state and I believe we must hold ourselves to a higher standard than what we are currently seeing.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
As an entrepreneur, I know that running a small business is about solving problems with innovation. In the legislature, I can use my experience to ensure we’re looking for creative solutions to help support workers and their families.
Access to healthcare is about independence and I view quality and comprehensive healthcare as an investment in the potential of our people. In the legislature, I will work to ensure that healthcare is available and affordable for everyone.
Multiple generations of my family have received their education through Wyoming’s school system. In the legislature, I’ll work to ensure future generations of Wyoming’s families can continue to rely on and benefit from this proud history.
As a successful grassroots organizer, I believe that engaging with the local community and elevating its causes are essential to our pursuit of freedom. As a legislator, I will fight to ensure that all voices are heard.