Name: Carol Hafner
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Residence: 514 Americas Way #2296 Box Elder, South Dakota 57719
Profession: Retired Higher Education Administrator
Education: Immaculata University; BS Family & Consumer Science/Business
Post graduate credits in Criminal Justice, K-12 Education, Dietetics/Nursing pre-requisites including Microbiology, Anatomy & Physiology, Organic Chemistry, Statistics, Sociology, Psychology, WWII History. Continuing Education Units in Holocaust Studies, LGBT Issues, Anti-Gang/Hate Crime Training (Attorney General) and more.
Experience: Higher Education College Relations/Marketing Administrator/Spokeswomen
Holocaust Genocide Center Media Coordinator
Center for WWII Studies & Conflict Resolution Media Coordinator
Student Mentor/Supervisor
Biotechnology Sales to Merck Pharmaceuticals
Flight Attendant International/Domestic: Eastern Airlines, Northwest Orient Airlines
Staff Consultant: Kerry for President, Corzine for Governor
NEA union officer, TWU member
Leading Green-Environmental Stewardship
Leadership Shore-Community Leadership
Head Start-Nutrition Volunteer
Nutrition Project for the Elderly
Media Advisor-Medical Cannabis Groups
Website: https://carolhafner.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoteHafner/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VoteHafner
What motivated you to run for this position?
As we are presently experiencing, a healthy economy is an outgrowth of a healthy population. As a nation, America ranks embarrassingly behind on healthcare, infant mortality and overall health. My mom was a nurse, I volunteered with Head Start, I have a BS in Family & Consumer Science and dietetics prerequisites among my diverse and extensive formal education qualifications. The Wind River life expectancy of 49 YEARS is unacceptable in an industry-rich Republican-dominated state. As a Progressive Democrat, I want better for the 99% of us. If Wyoming incumbents haven’t sufficiently addressed in-state issues and aren’t open to new revenue directions, the economy will continue tanking. My grandparents and great grandparents farmed so I especially feel for rural farming families’ rising suicides in light of their plight. UNACCEPTABLE! Turning around the economic downturn will require new directions and a Progressive outlook to transition evolving global markets.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Beyond health implications, at this juncture, spiking Covid infections influence everything. Lacking a “Lead by Example” from the White House and currently in the nationwide throes of exploding outbreaks, a slowly accepting population is experiencing harsh reality checks that a timely national address could have thwarted. Early on, I would have established a national agenda, an AMERICAN agenda, for all the country to collectively embrace CDC guidelines. That joint spirited effort could have tamed the virus. We can still do this but ASAP is vital.If we are to curb Covid, we have no alternative. I speak from a microbiology science education and biomedical technology sales experience to Merck Pharmaceuticals.
Congress has already addressed monetary assistance and continues to move for funding to follow the CARES Act. Money can buy time but the economy needs to be back at full capacity, not fraction, for small businesses to survive. Expanding the FPUC (Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation) $600 weekly extra employment benefit and further moratorium evictions, foreclosures and loan defaults are the right direction. Small mom and pop businesses are the mainstay of Main Street, especially in rural communities. Their work ethic is an American value we have to support.
Jobs are needed and our aging infrastructure is overdue for repair. I support tackling these challenges simultaneously. I support improving and updating Wyoming’s infrastructure that should also include adding to the only two statewide USDA inspection sites to “beef up” the livestock industry. This would assist in ranchers getting better prices. Rural areas need access for farms to function efficiently and for their rural towns to be maintained, including updating broadband internet connection. Additionally, with the continuing decline of family farms, I support enforcement of antitrust laws that are hastening unnecessary consolidation of family farms. Simply put, Family farmers deserve better. Congress can address this farming problem that extends to multiple states. This could be an opportunity for some creative financing to help Wyoming farmers and those in other states continue their livelihood. We all benefit if they keep their farms in family and productive. It’s the right thing to do.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I declared my candidacy back in May with clear proactive explanations under “Issues” posted on carolhafner.com. Long before Covid or George Floyd, I advocated for Medicare for All and Criminal Justice Reform including FEDERAL legalization of cannabis, stopping the misguided “War on Drugs.” My environmental concerns champion embracing innovative technologies profitable to Wyoming in a decline global market increasingly shunning fossil fuels and volatile pricing. Refusing to acknowledge that the oil supply surplus drove the futures market to a negative and rebound prices remain precarious is myopic. If profitable industries are to be a primary source of tax revenue, then those industries must be robust in today’s world and the future. There ARE cost effective and profitable revenue generating job opportunities to vitalize and stabilize Wyoming’s economy.
*Since March, “sheltering in place” has severely restricted my computer access, drastically limiting opportunities to view other candidates postings for comparison.