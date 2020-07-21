Name: Cynthia Lummis
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Rancher and attorney
Education: Three-time graduate of the University of Wyoming in animal science, biology and law.
Experience: I’m a fourth generation Wyoming native and lifelong rancher. From 2008 to 2016, I served as Wyoming’s lone Congressman in Washington where I helped cofound the Freedom Caucus, championed Wyoming’s mineral and energy resources and fought to rein in spending. I earned a reputation as a no-nonsense conservative garnering an ‘A+’ rating from the National Rifle Association and a 100% voting record with Right to Life. Prior to serving in Congress, I spent eight years as Wyoming State Treasurer and 14 years as a member of the Wyoming State Legislature.
Website: https://lummisforwyoming.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LummisforWyoming
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cynthiamlummis
What motivated you to run for this position?
I had the honor of serving as Wyoming’s U.S. Representative for eight years. In 2016, I chose not to run for re-election and moved back to Wyoming where I planned to stay, work on the ranch and spend time with my family. However, Washington just can’t seem to keep its nose out of Wyoming’s business. Democrats continue to push their socialist agenda and the ‘Green New Deal’ which would decimate Wyoming’s energy-based economy. And our staggering deficit and the mountain of debt we heap upon our children, and theirs, continues to keep me up at night.
That’s why I am running to be the next U.S. Senator from Wyoming. To cut spending and right our fiscal ship. To stand up to Democrats in Washington who would see our free markets destroyed and individual rights trampled on. And in the wake of COVID-19, to help get our economy back on track.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
I believe the three most pressing concerns Wyoming’s next U.S. Senator needs to tackle are facilitating the ‘Great American Comeback’, championing domestic energy production and cutting federal spending. While our economy has been rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe the ‘Great American Comeback’ is just around the corner. We must reduce overly burdensome regulations on business, bring manufacturing and production of critical goods and services back to the United States and continue pro-growth tax policies that enable the private sector, and the critical jobs and revenues they provide, to thrive.
Be it coal, oil, natural gas, uranium or renewables, Wyoming has it all. We are the energy state and during my eight years serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I was proud to be a dedicated champion of Wyoming’s mineral and energy resources. Should I be elected to the U.S. Senate, among my top priorities with respect to domestic energy are implementing recommendations of the President's Nuclear Fuel Working Group to revitalize domestic uranium mining; advancing the research and promotion of carbon capture technologies and coal-derived carbon products; enabling the export of Powder River Basin coal through western ports and ensuring fair, transparent and timely permitting processes within a regulatory framework that is responsive to industry.
It is imperative that we cut federal spending and reduce our staggering national debt which has direct and severe consequences for our economy, household incomes and savings, policy decisions, national security and ultimately American exceptionalism. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I stood up to moderate leadership of my own party to push back against overspending. In the U.S. Senate, I will continue to be a fierce budget hawk and work tirelessly to cut spending and reduce the national debt.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Wyoming voters can look at my track record serving in Congress and know what type of Senator I will be. I defended our conservative values and championed Wyoming’s mineral and energy resources. I signed and delivered on the ‘No New Tax Pledge’ and was a founding member of the Freedom Caucus. I earned an ‘A+’ rating from the NRA and 100% voting record with Right to Life. I opposed President Obama’s radical agenda more often than any other Member of Congress. I have the endorsements of Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi and over 100 Wyoming community leaders.
As our country deals with the impacts of COVID-19 over the months and years to come, it will be more important than ever for Wyoming to have proven, effective leadership in the US Senate. I’m ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to put America First and get our economy booming again.