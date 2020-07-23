Name: Donna Rice
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Casper
Profession: Estate Planning Attorney, Entrepreneur
Education: University of Denver, College of Law, JD
University of Wyoming, BS
Casper College, AS
Experience: I am a long time small business owner in partnership with my husband, currently bringing a branch office of our law firm and developing two new businesses in the Casper area -- a new wedding venue and an online business focused on grandparenting. In years past, I worked for the State of Wyoming in the Employment Security Commission and was inspired to attend law school by working four sessions in the Wyoming State Legislature as a support staff member. I have not held elected office but my many years of working with the public in my law practice, traveling both within the United States and internationally, and my love of our Constitution and founding principles have prepared me well to serve the needs of Wyoming and America.
Website: http://www.donnaforwyoming.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donnaforwyoming
Twitter: https://twitter.com/donnaforwyoming
What motivated you to run for this position?
America is in a crisis facing COVID-19 economic recovery efforts, a divided political landscape, and violence in our cities. I want to support President Trump's agenda to keep America the great nation it is. We need to send some professional politicians who have been in Washington for decades home. We need more people in Congress who are business owners, farmers, ranchers, and working people. I decided it was time to stop complaining about what was happening and start acting on my concerns and those of the people with whom I interact on a daily basis.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
COVID-19 economic recovery, the ongoing business and school climate post COVID-19, and Congressional dysfunction are three of the top issues I see facing people running for Senate in 2020.
I want to be a part of finding ways to encourage American manufacturing and new business as we bring our essential goods supply chain home. We must begin producing essential goods and medications so our citizens are not at risk in future global crises. Stimulating and incentivizing such production will have the added benefit of helping resolve job and unemployment issues and returning much of America back to work. A related issue to our COVID-19 pandemic is how we return to work and school. I am extremely concerned about the ongoing effects of keeping people shutdown, in fear, out of school, and isolated. I want to help ensure we get our people back to work and school, mindful of good health habits but once again enjoying the lifestyle and freedoms for which America is known. We are strong and can overcome the issues created by this virus.
Congressional dysfunction and gridlock have been an ongoing and escalating problem over the past four years. President Trump and conservatives have faced unprecedented opposition and vitriol. It is time for statesmanship to prevail over partisanship. It is also time for Congress to return to the consideration of what is in the best interests of the American people, not special interest groups. I believe in the conservative principles that built this nation, give all citizens the rights to pursue life, liberty, and happiness, and will strive to work with all members of Congress who choose to look out for the people they represent.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I am a strong supporter of religious liberties as provided in our Constitution. My faith informs who I am as a person and I believe it is a fundamental right for each person to form their beliefs and live by them without government dictates. I support our Second Amendment without hesitation or quantification. Again, I believe it is a fundamental right to defend ourselves and our families. I am pro-life and will defend the unborn. We have lost generations of Americans to abortion. Women's health is part of my stand on being pro-life. I've seen personally the emotional suffering post-abortive women experience and believe there are options that can help women face unwanted pregnancies without burdening their future with the sorrow and guilt that often comes after an abortion.