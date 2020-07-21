Name: James Kirk DeBrine
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Profession: Early retired. Previously a 15 yr USPS Letter Carrier. NALC UNION Member.
Education: High School Grad. Some College courses in Computers. That is obsolete now.
Experience: Thousands of hours online reading News org articles. Posts on Facebook & Twitter. About Corona & Politics. Along with DVR 2 Local Casper TV news Stations Monday to Friday.
What motivated you to run for this position?
Health Care for WY especially, Same as Bernie Sander's M4A. As even Coal Miners Union Endorsed Bernie Before Voting started. And GND & living wages & Justice Reform, in all that entails. Putting Americans before Gross insane Levels of Profits of just a few. Something U.S. Senator best job WY can supply to accomplish such for WY and USA!
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Besides what I wrote. The addition of Corona Pandemic and Economy impact to everyday Americans & Small Businesses that employ almost half Americans. Transparency of Fed Money to aid in such, and adequacy of such stimulus packages. And pushing for Common Sense strategies of Keeping Corona from Spreading and Killing and It's Economic Impacts over all. Also Revamping Justice system, so it's not dividing our Country & wasting money in the wrong directions. As a U.S. Senator my Voice to make all I mention apparent to rest of Congress and Nation. So that good Bills are brought forth and Passed to be Laws is the goal. And oppose bad Laws that hide what they are truly about. And to shame any Corruption I can expose to eliminate it. Of course the Senate is still 100 Members. And works with the House always. And finally willing to make clear to ANY U.S. Presidents in my 6 year term. WHY they need to sign OR Veto any Bills. I promoted or Fought against, that might land on their desk. So I alone cannot Solve anything. But I can give best chances for solutions. Because NO Fear of Man. And no Vulnerabilities to threaten to me to cave to Evil Pressures.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
That WY is a Religious State of FAITH despite a claim to the contrary by longest declared. Even with Separation of Church and State. That I, as Previous GOP Registered for 2018, I'm People Over Party. I am the ONLY 100% time to be Senator. As No Family or Job etc. To occupy my time or worry about. No Power or Money is my goal. As a Bible Christian I fear GOD Only. Not man! Also not too old. 58 January 2021 barely. Father Fine and Turned 88 this past June. Same longevity from Grand/Parents. But old enough for Decades of Wisdom. College level Reading in Elementary I was tested at. That Medicare for those that WANT it! Is phony Scam. No Family Business Before WY and USA Concerns as Senator's Job is! I Swore Oath Constitution 3 Times>U.S. Census 2009&2010 & USPS.