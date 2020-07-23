Name: Jennifer Burns
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Carpenter
Profession: Doctor of Nursing Practice
Education: Doctoral degree in Nursing Systems from the University of Nevada - 2019
Health Law degree Loyola University Chicago - 2009
Post Graduate Certificate program Harvard University in Policy Design and Innovation - 2020
Experience: Current Practice & Education Consultant for the Wyoming State Board of Nursing and current regulator. Small independent honeybee farmer. Former college faculty, healthcare leader and Registered Nurse. Served on multiple Boards and committees in Wyoming and nationally.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VoteRepublicanCandidate/?modal=admin_todo_tour
What motivated you to run for this position?
I am the best candidate to represent Wyoming House District 10’s constituents and their ideals because I spend a great deal of time communicating and engaging in our local activities. These activities provide an opportunity for me to get to know my neighbors’ ideas and vision for Wyoming. Generally, I would like to see more diligent decision-making in the legislative body. I know I can contribute to this process by evaluating policies for their technical correctness, supportability and ability to be implemented throughout the state with positive effect.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Economy, budget and reopening of Wyoming. Our weakened economy is my primary concern. I believe I can help and would do so by seeking out trends and successful models utilized by other states that we can implement, such as mobile meat processing plants. The budget is an important issue. I feel there is still some room for improvement. I pride myself on being financially frugal in my personal affairs and that is exactly how I would approach an evaluation of our state budget. Governor Gordon has begun the process of reducing state agencies’ budget by up to 20% and I support his directive. I would use my thirty-plus years of experience in healthcare to develop a plan for a more efficient state health system by closely evaluating Medicaid expansion. Fully reopening Wyoming in the safest manner possible is also a primary goal of mine. While I support the current restrictions and process, and I see Governor Gordon doing his best to keep us all safe, I believe the team would have benefited greatly from a more suitable number of experts. There are many healthcare professionals in this state, who would have been very happy to lend their expertise to the decision-making process. Although the state public health leaders allowed for variances through the counties, I think more attention could be placed on adjusting the restrictions to suit the risk levels of individual towns. I would like to see more assistance for small town businesses through education of proper infection control practices. Wyoming business owners want to fully reopen and are complying with new sanitation measures. No fines or punitive measures are needed. People who feel they are health compromised are being careful and staying home. All of this must be considered when making decisions. I can help by diligently analyzing the distribution decision regarding funds received from the CARES ACT and any future federal funding. All areas of business should be appropriated fairly through risk calculations.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Healthcare, Economy, and Fair Funding Appropriations. I have a Doctoral Degree in Nursing Systems and public health as well as a Masters Degree in Health Law. I am currently attending Harvard University and studying Public Policy Design and Innovation. I do my homework and I am passionate about my work. I will do the same as Representative for House District 10. I am running because I am a robust conservative Republican dedicated to good policy. I am eager to serve and I believe I will excel in this role on your behalf. I have the skill set we need right now. this will be our toughest session yet and I am prepared educationally, mentally and physically for this challenge. Let's get Wyoming back on track!