Name: John Harvey
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne, WY
Profession: Laborer
Education: Bachelor of Science in Management, University of Phoenix
Experience: No Previous Political Experience.
Former Army NCO who served in the 10th Mountain Division and 7th then 19th Special Forces Groups.
Website: https://johnharveywy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnharveywy/
What motivated you to run for this position?
Wyoming is the best place on the planet. I've traveled around the world and have had that long held bias repeatedly confirmed. I feel like hard times are upon us, and they will only get harder in the short term. Wyoming has a chance to really weather the storm with minimal difficulty if we make the right decisions. I'd like to help the Legislature make the right decisions to minimize the hardship on Wyoming families and prepare for the bright days we have ahead when this current storm is over.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The biggest problem for anyone in the legislature is our current budget deficit. I think raising taxes on Wyoming families is a terrible idea right now when so many are suffering from the devastating effects of a down cycle in the oil business and the overreactions of government to the Covid-19 virus. Budget cuts must be made. There is a big bunch of fat in the state budget that can be easily cut. Once that is done, we will sadly need to look at cutting some spending that most would prefer to keep. Those cuts need to made as humanely as possible to protect the Wyoming families who rely on state jobs.
The second most important issue is related to the first. Wyoming needs to support the oil and gas industry by reducing and streamlining regulations to make it easier for private business to operate in the state. More business and oil production will increase state revenues and create more wiggle room in the state budget in the future.
The third biggest issue we face is defending our God given rights. Red flag laws have already been seriously proposed. These laws violate the principle of innocent until proven guilty. Wyoming doesn't need to go down that path. Several businesses and some individuals have felt the overbearing hand of government in regards to Covid-19. We need to strengthen the legal protections of individual rights in this state to ensure human flourishing.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
My opponent favors introducing new taxes to balance the state budget. I pledge to vote no on any tax increases or new taxes that come up in the Legislature if I'm elected.
My opponent does not support 2A rights. I received a 100% score on the Wyoming Gun Owners survey and if elected I would be a strong advocate of eliminating gun free zones and extending concealed carry rights.
My opponent has a mixed record on the right to life. Sometimes voting pro-life, sometimes not. I would be a strong and consistent vote for pro-life legislation.