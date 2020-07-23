Name: John Holtz
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: 1167 Granito Drive, Laramie, Wyoming
Profession: Attorney
Education: I graduated from Burke High School in Omaha and began college at the University of Maryland, in Munich when my father received orders to be Deputy Inspector General of Security for the United States Air Force in Wiesbaden. I graduated from the University of Wyoming and went to law school at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas.
Experience: John Holtz is a veteran who was a Space Systems Operations Officer in the United States Air Force. He is an attorney, a retired judge, and an active member of the Wyoming Republican Party. He obtained the first double-digit firm fixed-price contract in the history of the Hughes Aircraft Company and was the head of the team to redesign the fire control system of the Army's main battle tank, the M60A3.
He was one of the youngest judges in Wyoming history at 31, and helped establish the Circuit Court system of today. He was president of the first fraternity at the University of Wyoming, Kappa Sigma. He was instrumental in placing the carrying of a concealed weapon without a permit for Wyoming residents on the Republican platform in 2010. John still drives the car he had as a judge in 1992, with over 600,000 miles on the original engine and transmission. He believes in doing more with less.
His grandmother met his grandfather in Gillette in 1919 where her brothers had a livery stable. His dad had to join the Marines in World War II instead of becoming a Navy pilot because his cousin Earl Holtz was killed with the head of the Wyoming Aeronautical Commission, Doyen Wardwell, in 1929 at the Casper airport.
John was class president at Clark Air Base in the Philippines, where the Japanese first developed kamikaze tactics as a mass weapon of war. He was on the Bataan Death March 20th anniversary march with three of the original survivors and received the historic trail award.
John is an Eagle Scout and a member of the Christian Legal Society since law school.
His father was an OSI agent and spent many years in Del Rio, Texas, where his family friend, Major Rudolph Anderson, was the first casualty of the Cold War. He was shot down over Cuba in a U2 when his father was stationed at Clark in the Philippines. John is a life member of the NRA.
What motivated you to run for this position?
Congress has contributed to a breakdown of law and order. I will follow the Constitution. The Trump Administration has achieved the proper balance of constitutional intervention while respecting individual rights in a crisis.
I have international experience and qualifications unmatched by others. I have negotiated and designed weapons for America's defense. I was the head of the team to redesign the laser range finder, ballistic computer and thermal imaging system of the Army's main battle tank, the M60A3.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Government is best that governs least. I will strengthen America's defense and reduce the deficit. I would make Social Security non-taxable once again.
I would introduce novel concepts, coupled with the courage to do what it takes to solve the problems of America today. I am willing to risk my career to do the right thing. More and more will result in less and less. We must have the courage to stop hyperinflation.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
A breakdown of law and order. I will follow the Constitution. I will strengthen America's defense and reduce the deficit and uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. I am not afraid to risk my career to do the right thing.
In the Air Force, when evaluated, I was told that I perform better in a crisis. We need my skills in the United States Senate now.