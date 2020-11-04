“I know a lot of people say you’re just one small person, but when you gather as the masses, that’s what really counts. ... I know I might get pinned at the cross for this, but I voted third party. People say it probably doesn’t even matter for third parties, but you’ve got to try.”
– Katie Overstreet, 23, who voted at Storey Gym after a half-hour wait.
“I’ve been voting ever since I became eligible, just doing my duty as a citizen of the United States. ... I just think it’s time for a change. I don’t think the president is doing a very good job of what he’s supposed to be doing, simple as that.”
– Leon Reed, 77, who voted at Storey Gym after a 15-minute wait.
“Biden is the expre-ssion of a political class that abandoned America long ago and has zero interest in our actual well-being. Trump is far more in tune with the issues that Americans are concerned with.”
– Marcus Krall, 34, who voted at Storey Gym after a brief wait.
“I voted for the conservation district and to elect the president – those were my two big issues. I voted for Trump the first time, and I did the second time. ... I would guess I didn’t wait for more than 15 minutes. It moved really quick.”
– Karen Aurand, age undisclosed, who voted at Storey Gym.
“(I voted in person) just to make sure they get my vote. I never had much faith in mail-in voting. Everybody’s wearing masks, and you don’t touch the machines. The line is moving fast, and it’s all safe.”
– David Spindler, 68, who voted at Storey Gym.
“(My top issue) was equality for all humans, regardless of race, creed, color, religion. I’ve given everybody the equal opportunity they deserve – that’s what this country is supposed to be about, but I feel like it’s gone back a bit on that. ... I’m not really a fan of either of the top parties, but you’ve kind of got to go with the lesser of two evils as they say. I voted for Biden.”
– Trinidad Serrano, 40, who voted at Romero Park after a 10-minute wait.
“I just wanted to make sure I’m counted. I don’t want to feel like I didn’t have a say or anything like that. ... The process was smooth. In the past, you had to go to a specific district, but with this one, it was really easy. When I started voting, I had to go to Dildine (Elementary School), because that was my area. This year, I was told to come here and was able to get in and out.”
– Chris Llarinas, 37, who voted at Romero Park after a brief wait.
“I’m Republican, and I wanted my vote counted. And two, I definitely don’t want Biden elected. ... I think people are stupid enough to believe that they’re going to get something for free, and that is never the case. That’s what the Democrats try to make it sound like, and the only one who pays are the middle class. And I’m middle class.”
– Carrie Michaels, 40, who voted at Romero Park after a brief wait.
“(My top priority is) getting Trump out of office. Also, (House District 8 candidate) Marcie Kindred is my district candidate, and that was relatively competitive last election, so I’m hoping we can tip that one. ... I wasn’t even registered before today, and it was quick and easy.”
– Jesse Reko, 38, who voted at Romero Park after a 10-minute wait.