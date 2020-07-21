Name: Nathan Smith
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne Wy
Profession: USW TOP incident investigation coordinator at HollyFrontier
Education: Bachelors of Applied Science in Business Administration with a Minor in Finance from the University of Wyoming
Experience: Experience in Refining, Retail, Construction, Agriculture and Firefighting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elect-Nathan-Smith-for-Laramie-County-Commissioner-105421324520070/
What motivated you to run for this position?
I have been thinking about running for a while now. I want to make a difference for the residents of Laramie County and for our future residents and the Youth. I was really put over the edge to run when the decision to dissolve the fair board happened . The voice of the county was not heard and the people have a right to be involved. I feel we need more transparency for the residents of Laramie County.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1. Economic downturn facing the County. With the loss of hundreds of jobs from the downsizing of the refinery and other oil companies that have been working in Laramie County as well as the repercussions of the COVID-19 shutdowns for businesses and the cancellation of CFD, I believe we are facing tough economic times. We have a lot to offer for other businesses looking to relocate. We should be competitive in our approach in encouraging new businesses to re-locate here as well as stream line the needs for current businesses that may be struggling to get reopened.
2. Loss of taxes/reduction of budget due to COVID. The County budget is strong for now. We have some uncertain times we are facing and we must strive to maintain our budget to remain strong. Responsible Individuals have to live below their means and maintain a budget and the County needs to do the same. The county has a lot of assets to maintain and they should be maintained properly. In these uncertain times, the residents need to have piece of mind that what we do have will be maintained and their taxes are spent wisely.
3. Transparency. This one is a key for a lot of residents. I believe in an open door policy. I believe that the residents of this County need to know what is going on and that every thing that the County Commissioners do is in the open. The County's voice should always be welcomed and heard. The Commissioners work for the people.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
1. My open door policy and willingness to be transparent and honest in all of the dealings with the County residents. I want to increase citizen engagement and public input.
2. Citizen Protection. As a firefighter, I understand the importance of making sure the emergency services of the County are adequately funded and properly equipped, trained and staffed. The maintenance of roads also plays into the ability that emergency vehicles can access the residents of the County quickly. This is a perfect example of being able to see the big picture and how every issue is connected to another. I can see the big picture.
3. Community Growth. Adequate affordable housing and business growth opportunities are important in every community in Laramie County. Strategic planning should be used to anticipate and plan for the future while managing time constraints, budget and not negatively impacting surrounding residents.