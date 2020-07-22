Name: Nathan Wendt
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Residence: Jackson
Profession: Vice President, Jackson Hole Center for Global Affairs
Education: University of Colorado at Boulder, Bachelors in Journalism; City University of New York, MBA.
Experience: Four years as Vice President at the Jackson Hole Center for Global Affairs, a Wyoming organization focused on Wyoming challenges like locating new jobs, economic diversification, and scaling up clean energy solutions. Previously, a management consultant with Deloitte Consulting and Gallup. Also spent time as a program officer for the EastWest Institute, a leading foreign policy think tank. Additional experience includes as an entrepreneur, including much time spent in southern Africa in these roles during my twenties.
Website: https://www.wendtforwyoming.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wendtforwyoming
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WendtforWyoming
What motivated you to run for this position?
Wyoming is at a crossroads. For the past several decades, people across the state have lost good-paying, family-sustaining jobs. Communities are being hollowed out and young people are forced to leave the state to find opportunity. Our healthcare costs are among the highest in the nation. We need a fresh approach to fix these challenges. The status quo of yet another career politician will not improve the quality of life for people living in Wyoming. The state desperately needs a new type of leader that takes the best of that takes the best of the old and combines it with new ideas and opportunities that can take Wyoming forward.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
I am campaigning on five big ideas for Wyoming to thrive; ideas built on Wyoming's values of freedom and equality. These ideas are, briefly:
1. Rebuild and diversify Wyoming’s economy. To achieve this goal I have developed a county-by-county plan that draws on community-led ideas;
2. Increase worker pay to $15 per hour through a combined $10 per hour minimum wage and earned income tax credit, a win-win for businesses and workers; create more three day weekends and double public school teacher pay;
3. Cut healthcare costs by supporting a Medicare-for-all-who-want-it plan and other reforms;
4. Reduce the deficit by supporting the bipartisan Simpson-Bowles plan; and
5. Lead on clean energy development
I also believe deeply that a Senator needs to have a clear agreement with their constituents on what they will achieve and when, just like any other job. I want to be a new type of politician that serves with clear goals and promises to achieve them or go home at the end of my term. We need leaders who are motivated to achieve results for people, not to just get re-elected in the next election.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
For the past half-decade my work has taken me all over the state, visiting Wyoming communities, meeting with leaders, and working on the big issues facing Wyoming. These conversations have helped me develop a specific county-by-county plan on how to bring opportunity and economic diversification to our state. As far as I’m aware, no other candidate has proposed a detailed plan of this nature.
Wyoming is an energy producing state, and I've been working on the issues impacting Wyoming energy production for several years. Although my primary opponents support action on climate change, I am the candidate proposing Wyoming lead the nation through both renewables and in carbon capture through the creation of a carbon capture national lab in Campbell County. Creating such a lab would create thousands of good-paying jobs, support the entire county, and create an entrepreneurship hub, all while positioning Wyoming to lead in climate change action.