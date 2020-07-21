Name: Patrick Collins
Residence: Cheyenne Wyoming
Profession: Small Business Owner, Bicycle Station since 1991
Education: Attended University of Wyoming
Experience: 29 years small business owner, 12 years Cheyenne City Council, numerous civic, business, military and non-profit volunteer positions.
Website: collinsforcheyennemayor.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Collins4Mayor
What motivated you to run for this position?
I love Cheyenne, but I believe Cheyenne could and should be doing better. In these challenging times, we need everyone working together. Witnessing the dysfunction from the Mayor’s office in dealing with City Council, the City’s budget crisis, and the condition of our roads led me to running for the Mayor’s office.
Bringing 29 years as a small business owner, 12 years as a City Council member, and multiple business and civic leadership experiences like the Chamber Board gives me the background to work with others to solve today’s problems and tomorrow’s challenges.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Cheyenne must become more business friendly. The State of Wyoming is not in a position to financially help Cheyenne out of our current financial crisis. We are on our own and must grow our economy to encourage entrepreneurs and developers to create the jobs and sales-tax dollars needed to survive this crisis and thrive in the future. Being business friendly does not mean we don’t need standards for development, but we need to review our standards to make sure they are benefiting Cheyenne. I have been meeting with developers, builders, engineers, planners, and trades people to formulate a plan to grow our economy and build Cheyenne’s revenues.
As we know from our personal budgets, nothing is getting less expensive. We must live within our means at the city. I will use my experience as a small business owner to prioritize our expenses and stretch our revenues. Recently, the Governing Body purchased 5 snowplows. They rejected the low bid and spent an additional $150,000. In a small business, we can’t afford those kinds of decisions, and neither should your city.
Cheyenne has 341 miles of roads worth $1 billion. Our roads, as rated by the Pavement Condition Index, have fallen from good to satisfactory to fair. You know this by driving around town. I have spent hours talking with past city engineers, WYDOT personnel, pavement contractors and anyone who will talk roads with me. They all agree we need to get back to basic road maintenance. This starts with regular crack filling and sealing to keep water from getting through to form potholes. We have not crack filled in 4 years.
We need to prioritize preserving our current roads before we start new, expensive road projects. Combining our $4.5 million allocation from the 5th penny sales tax with additional money on the 6th penny can give us the resources to solve this problem.
No organization thrives when there is a dysfunctional relationship in management. I loved being a City Council member and will work hard to have a respectful relationship with Council and other elected officials in our county and state.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Mayors run a business, in this case a $50 million general fund budget. Running a small business for 29 years, you never have enough resources. It makes you prioritize what’s important. You realize you are only as successful as your employees. I recognize this and will cultivate a culture that spends your tax dollars efficiently and values our employees’ commitment to our citizens.
I loved my 12 years on the City Council and 4 terms as president. I have a great deal of respect for our City Council members. I pledge to communicate respectfully and to be transparent with Council in all our dealings. They won’t learn about important decisions in this newspaper.
The Mayor’s job is one of leadership and service to our community. I look forward to collaborating state and local elected officials, civic and business leaders, nonprofits and our citizens to make our city successful and prosperous.