Name: Rob Johnson
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: 130 Marian Circle
Profession: EMT
Education: Some College
What motivated you to run for this position?
Public safety as a EMT we need to take care of the residents of Laramie County and make sure the first responders have the tool that they need to do this. I am the only person running with a back round in health care.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Public Safety, as stated above. Taxes we need to look not only how we are spending our tax dollars but how the 5th and 6th penny taxes are structured. Accessibility to the commissioner's. If elected I plan on this being my full time job. I feel that the citizens of Laramie County deserve to have a commissioner in the office full time.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Current public health emergency. I've worked in the health care field for the last 26 years. I also run a non profit for Prostate cancer. I have had hundreds of hours in National incident command and mass casualties This back round gives me an advantage when dealing with public health emergencies. Takes we need to overhaul the 5th and 6th penny taxes and how they are bundled. Transparency I will work hard to being as transparent to the citizens of Laramie County and to the office.