Name: Tara Nethercott
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Attorney
Education: Juris Doctorate - University of Wyoming
Experience: One 4-year term as the elected senator from District 4.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wyosenatornethercott/?ref=bookmarks
What motivated you to run for this position?
I am committed to Wyoming’s future through job creation and retention, economic diversity, quality education and access to healthcare for the people of this Great State. The future of Wyoming depends on thoughtful, effective and decisive leadership. I am a small business owner and attorney who understands the importance of a balanced budget and meeting the bottom line. Every day I advocate for the people and businesses of Wyoming as a practicing attorney. I am a proven advocate and skilled negotiator. I believe that thorough and comprehensive understanding of the issues results in sound decision-making. As your senator, I am dedicated to achieving results that strengthen Wyoming's future with measurable outcomes.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
As the people of Wyoming are aware, Wyoming’s economic downturn is the most serious issue facing Wyoming, making it the priority issue. The budgetary impacts are severe and affect all facets of Wyoming life from jobs to education and healthcare. Thus, the greatest issue is the funding of essential State services. As your senator I will ensure that the thoughtful and strategic cuts that must be made do not impede the progress of business growth, education and access to healthcare in Wyoming.
As your Senator, I will be forward looking to long term investments for Wyoming’s growth with an aim towards economic diversification through partnerships with the economic development communities, local government, and private industry. Strong partnerships with these entities allow for job growth and retention as well as the maintenance and development of our State’s infrastructure.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I do not have an opponent this election. As your state senator, I will continue to be thoughtful in all decision-making, seeking meaningful dialogue on all issues that will impact Wyoming.