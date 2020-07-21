Name: Tom Segrave
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Insurance Agent
Education: Bachelor's degree, CPCU, CLU
Experience: 42 years in the Insurance Industry, eight years on Cheyenne City Council (2000-2008)
What motivated you to run for this position?
Having spent eight years on the Cheyenne City Council (2000-2008), I know what can be accomplished with a "team" effort. After watching the current governing body, there is a lot of room for improvement, and a lot to accomplish. With the Air force missile replacement project expected to start next year, it's critical the Mayor and Council work together as a team. I am the only non incumbent candidate from Ward II with prior experience. I believe that sets me apart from the other candidates.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Cheyenne and many cities are facing difficult issues some caused by the pandemic. Cheyenne, however also has issues relating to governing body dysfunction, a shrinking economy, employee morale, and a failure to plan and share a vision for the future.
1. Governing body dysfunction. The current Mayor and Council clearly do not consult and work together as a team. A recent example was the Mayor's unilateral decision to cancel Fridays on the Plaza concerts. While this decision may or may not have been correct, the failure to consult the Council created backlash and proposed legislation to overturn the decision. My experience working with Mayor Spiker is totally different, and allows me to bring that history to the governing body.It is the Mayor's responsibility to keep the Council informed, but it;s the Councils responsibility to ask questions, attend meetings, and understand the issues at hand. Respect, professionalism, communication, and a clear vision that the entire governing body can relate to is the minimum acceptable standard.
2. The Cheyenne governing body and the Laramie County Commissioners must work together to create a clear vision and roadmap for the future. One does not work without the other. It's incumbent on both bodies to plan and manage future growth opportunities. I believe the next five years with the Air Force missile replacement project, will be a time of high growth and long lasting positive changes for Cheyenne and Laramie County. I also believe with the development of the north entrance to the "big Hole" and enhanced tourism opportunities we can create enhanced sales tax income offsetting recent declines.
3. City employees morale is dismal at best. The infighting of the governing body, the Mayors handling of Fire Fighter negotiations, furloughs, and cancellation of new staff hirings has created a malaise of negativity amongst the employees. I'm not sure the current Mayor is capable of creating a positive working environment, but if she can't it's incumbent on the Council to step up and create that environment.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I'm not sure what my opponent's "issues" are, but here are my top three.
1. For the city to grow and prosper, a clear vision shared by the entire governing body is required . Leadership, communication, accountability and teamwork is the minimum expected of all.
2. I believe we can increase tourism to supplement other economic development engines in the city and county. The Big Hole project and a proposed steam railroad experience could bring additional tourism dollars to the community
3. Streamlining the Planning and Development department so it is user friendly. This issue has been around for decades and never seems to get resolved, but it's a issue i would like to take on.