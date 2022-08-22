CHEYENNE – Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an independent candidate for the House District 8 seat in the Wyoming Legislature.
Lyttle has gathered the required number of signatures from registered voters in HD 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. She will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
“I met many wonderful people in House District 8 as I gathered signatures for my petition to run for office. Thank you to all the voters who shared their knowledge, kindness and signed my election petition," she said in a statement. "I look forward to representing those voters and all the residents of House District 8 as a member of the Wyoming Legislature.”
Lyttle will be running as an independent candidate, which means she will not be affiliated with either the Republican or Democratic party.
“I chose to run as an independent in a highly Republican district because I was disheartened by the stance of the Wyoming Republican Party," she said. "I also see labels being placed upon members of both parties, and I wanted to avoid being labeled. Running as an independent is right for me, and I believe it is right for many voters.”
She stated the issues of education funding and Medicaid expansion led her to running for office.
"I have been an LCCC trustee for 16 years. My husband is a former superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1. My two daughters and two stepchildren attended and graduated from the excellent schools in LCSD1. I have seen the magic that education can bring and how education can build a future for our Wyoming families. I feel strongly that our education system is a gem of this state, and we need to treat it that way.”
Lyttle stated she is also a strong supporter of Medicaid expansion because of her practice in debt relief. She said she talks to many people who are in financial crisis, and more than half of those are because of medical bills.
She said many don't have insurance through their work or cannot afford insurance on their own.
"It doesn’t seem right that someone in Wyoming who is injured or becomes ill must go into financial crisis to become well," she said. "Medicaid expansion would also bring millions of dollars into the state’s budget and add jobs for Wyoming workers. The Wyoming Legislature needs to pass a bill for Medicaid expansion. I want to make that happen.”
Lyttle has developed a platform on these and other issues that can be found on her website, brendalyttle.com.
Lyttle will face off against Dave Zwonitzer, a former state legislator who won the Republican nomination in the Aug. 16 primary.