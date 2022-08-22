Brenda Lyttle

 Courtesy photo

CHEYENNE – Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne has announced that she will be running as an independent candidate for the House District 8 seat in the Wyoming Legislature.

Lyttle has gathered the required number of signatures from registered voters in HD 8 and has received confirmation of her candidacy from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office. She will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

