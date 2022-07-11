Brian Casey

Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I believe it is our civic duty to serve our local community
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I run a successful business and the County Commissioners are basically running the county business.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I don't know much about my opponents so I can't answer this question intelligently.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: My priorities are to represent the citizens of Laramie County to the best of my ability and hold our officials and departments accountable for the tax payers.
Do You Think Laramie County Needs More Specific Land-use Ordinances Why Or Why Not: I'm undecided at this time
How Important Is The Relationship Between Commissioners And The Incorporated City And Towns In The County How Would You Work To Ensure A Positive Relationship: The relationship between the Commissioners and ANY resident of Laramie county is of the Utmost importance. Be available and open to communication.
Some Residents On Fixed Incomes Are Concerned About The Rising Cost Of Property Taxes What Would You Do To Help Provide Relief: If I'm not mistaken the Legislature is responsible for setting the taxation percentages
What Services Provided By The County Do You Consider Essential And What Do You Consider To Be Optional: All protection services are essential. Recreation services are optional
What Additional Services If Any Do You Think The County Should Be Providing For Its Residents: I think we need to shore up the existing services to insure we are funding them properly before taking on any new ones
Thinking Ahead To The Next Sixth-penny Sales Tax Election What Projects Would You Like To See On That Ballot: I will support common sense projects from the citizens
Whats Your Stance On City Annexation Of County Pockets: We need to look at that and address the ability to annex it properly if at all
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I'm not a politician and I'm working for the citizens of Laramie County