Brian Kozak

Age: 58
Political Party: Republican
Education: Higher education for challenging times:
• Master’s degree in Education from University of Phoenix
• Bachelor’s degree in Business from University of Phoenix
• Northwestern University Police Staff and Command Graduate
• University of Arkansas Rural Law Enforcement Executive Graduate
• Force Science Use of Force Expert
• Drug Recognition Expert Instructor
• Criminology Professor for LCCC
Prior Political Experience: Appointed as Cheyenne's longest serving police chief after a national search, 2010-2021
Appointed as police chief in Avon, CO after a national search, 2006-2010
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: We want to make sure PUBLIC SAFETY COMES BEFORE POLITICS. On May 13, 2022, County Human Resources (HR) reported 47 vacancies in the Sheriff’s Office and more employees have left since then. HR conducted a survey with sheriff employees this year, which showed 62% of the remaining employees are looking for other jobs. The survey also revealed poor morale to be a concern from 73% of the employees, poor communication from 65% of the employees, and unfair favoritism from 65% of the employees. The agency is in critical condition and needs a proven leader to fix it. I have the experience in creating positive leadership cultures with two police departments; they are now successful, transparent, and engaged with their communities. I want to take responsibility and fix this critical situation the Sheriff’s Office is in. We had the highest rate of burglary and auto theft in our history in 2021. This spike in crime was partly due to the jail administration’s Covid 19 policy to close to property and drug offenders without any alternatives. I became concerned about this policy because we had 453 more victims of burglary and auto theft in 2021, which is why we obtained a contract to use Platte County Jail. If elected, we will keep the jail open for criminals and will implement drug treatment programming to reduce the root cause of property crime. We hope to reduce the drug recidivism rate by 50% with diversion and treatment programs.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I am an enthusiastic police leader with 35 years of experience (15 years as Chief of Police) who knows how fix the critical situation the Sheriff's Office is in; a proven leader who has a track record to engage the community and inspire employees to rediscover their mission. Master of Education and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Putting experience to work for you:
• Cheyenne Chief of Police – 11 years
Lowest employee turnover rate in policing
Lowest crime in Cheyenne’s history
• Avon, CO Chief of Police – 4 years
Achieved national accreditation
Earned the national Human Rights & Community Policing Award
• Mesa, AZ Police Commander – 20 years (Nationally accredited agency)
Jail which booked 19,000 inmates a year, Gang Investigations, Media Relations, Recruiting and Hiring of 100 officers a year, Homeland Security
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: Higher education is not required to be sheriff, but it has helped me to develop a more diverse leadership experience. I am proud to have served Cheyenne as your longest appointed police chief. Citizens trust my character; my priorities to fight crime, improve community policing and promote the professionalism of the agency. We were successful because of the culture we built in the PD, and we hope to do the same in the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff's Office has been plagued by internal employee harassment issues. I have 20 years of police command experience in establishing a positive culture through policy and training to eliminate this hostile work environment. These are experiences the other candidates do not have.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: As chief of police I saw many opportunities with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, which if cultivated, would help the employees reach their potential in serving our community. We have three goals:
1. Reconnect with residents and businesses to fight crime:
Implement community outreach programs and form task forces to go after criminals to lower record high crime.
2. Invest in the employees:
Implement professional leadership while focusing on employee development, retention, and recruiting.
3. Restructure jail operations to lower recidivism:
Implement drug addiction assessments and launch lower-level treatment programing to reduce the revolving jail door with repeat offenders. We will also negotiate with the US Marshal Service to bring Cheyenne federal offenders back to our jail and use the revenue to invest in the employees of the sheriff's office.
Learn more details at www.BrianKozak.com
How Would You Do Things Differently Than The Outgoing Sheriff Be Specific: First, I would like to thank Sheriff Glick for his many years of service. My leadership style is different in that I am involved in the operations of the agency and will be responsive to the community. We will bring in a positive culture that is based on the employee value system and link it to a mission we all agree upon. We will connect our performance review system, policy, promotions and hiring to our mission and value system. My command staff and I will work with the employees and listen to their input, making changes to improve service. I will be transparent with data and information by launching an annual report and being accessible to the media. We will implement community outreach programs, such as, a volunteer posse program, citizen advisory group and Neighborhood Night Out events. More details are available at www.BrianKozak.com
There Has Been A Lot Of Discussion So Far This Race About Putting More Emphasis On Policing In The More Rural Parts Of The County : We cannot do much until the culture within the Sheriff's Office improves. The priority will be to change this culture so we can recruit and retain employees. We will also obtain mutual aid contracts with law enforcement agencies within and surrounding Laramie County, so our first responders begin to work as a team. We will launch a volunteer posse to assist deputies with tasks a civilian can do, such as, VIN inspections, crash investigations and civil calls. My command staff and I will wear a uniform and drive marked vehicles, so we are in the field and accessible to the public. We will look into obtaining a contract to house federal inmates in our jail and use the revenue to hire more personnel for the rural parts of the county, so we do not have to ask the taxpayers for more money. As our staffing improves, we will implement a rural deputy program.
In The Event Of A School Shooting Like The One Seen Recently In Uvalde Tx Do You Believe Deputies And The Lcso Are Prepared : I know LCSO is not prepared for a response of this magnitude. Deputies have never trained with district fire departments, nor AMR, for an active shooter situation. The deputies do not have ballistic helmets or rifle plated shields. As Chief of Police, we properly equipped our officers, and we conducted stressful scenario training involving the entire fire and police departments. We also conducted scenario training with police officers and school district employees. As sheriff, we will expand this training into the county. I will require all deputies, not just the one school resource officer (SRO), to patrol the schools and develop safety procedures with the principals. We will seek grant funding to expand the SRO program and implement a training program for school employees who wish to be armed with approval of the school district. I also believe each school should have counselors to assist with mental health issues.
What Specific Ways Will You Work To Attract And Retain Deputies And Support Staff : With the Sheriff’s Office being down 50 employees, this is a critical area that needs immediate attention. It will not improve until the leadership culture of the agency improves. Thus, our first goal will be to help the employees discover their mission/values, and use this to set our standards, which we will hold all employees to. As the culture improves, so will our ability to recruit and retain employees. Cheyenne PD did not have a problem recruiting because of our positive culture. In fact, other police chiefs reached out to us to find out why our retention rate was above the US average. Additionally, I will need to appoint a recruiting team in the Sheriff’s Office which is friendly and responsive. We will then begin to recruit in states where policing is looked upon negatively and highlight our western culture in Wyoming. As a commander in Mesa, I was responsible for hiring 100 officers a year; they trained me to be effective in recruiting, which is why the Cheyenne Police Department is effective.
How Do You Plan To Ensure Current And Future Employees Are Paid Wages Comparable To Other Similar Agencies And Feel Fulfilled By Their Jobs: Sheriff civilian and sworn employees have been well below the market value for many years. As sheriff, I believe it is my responsibility to educate county leadership on the need to remain competitive with salary. It is far more expensive to recruit and train new employees than it is to pay a competitive salary. County leadership just approved a salary increase for employees; unfortunately, they missed an opportunity to be equitable in the process. Senior staff did not receive a proportionate adjustment, causing additional morale problems. As sheriff, I will work to implement a step plan that is fair to all employees and conduct a salary study every two years, as I did at the police department. I have a plan to negotiate a possible contract to house federal inmates in the jail, so I can use the revenue to fund the salary plan and hire additional deputies for rural area coverage.
What Role Does The Sheriff Have In Terms Of Crime Prevention Rather Than Just Response: The Sheriff’s Office has always been reactive to crime. In contract, as chief of police, the PD was proactive. We evaluated crime patterns on a weekly basis so we could adjust our strategies. We published crime data, so we were transparent with our effectiveness. We launched community policing programs, such as, Neighborhood Night Out, volunteer programs, and citizen police academies. We challenged ourselves annually with goals to lower crime and traffic crashes. The decade I was chief, we lowered property crime 22% and crashes 35% from the previous decade. As sheriff, we will implement the same crime prevention strategies.
Whats Your Stance On Diversion Programs Designed To Keep People Out Of Jail: I have been a cop for 35 years and I know we cannot arrest our way out of a problem. Addiction and mental health are strong influences, which the criminal justice system is ill-equipped to deal with. As chief, we launched Operation Change to have officers on the downtown walking beat divert our homeless offenders into social programs. As a long-term COMEA board member, I know the valuable resource COMEA provides, and I am excited about their plan to expand into transitional housing. As sheriff, I will form a partnership with COMEA case managers to assist those being released from jail. As chief, we worked with CRMC to obtain the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) grant; only program in Wyoming to divert low-level offenders. I am happy the program will be transferred to the jail if the grant is approved for another three years. LEAD will compliment my plan to launch drug addiction screening and programming in the jail. I am the only sheriff candidate to make this commitment. Jails that have been successful with this type of programming have reduced recidivism by 50%. As chief, I was frustrated with the revolving jail door due to drug addiction and lack of the county to become proactive with prevention strategies. As sheriff, I want to help people and attack the root cause of crime, drug addiction.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: There is so much to accomplish if elected sheriff; I am enthusiastic to get to work on these issues that have been neglected for too long. I want to put PUBLIC SAFETY BEFORE POLITICS. Learn more at www.BrianKozak.com