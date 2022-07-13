Brian Schroeder

Age: 63
Political Party: Republican
Education: Bachelor of Arts Degree: Maranatha Baptist University
Masters Master of Arts Degree: Liberty University (Professional Counseling)
Prior Political Experience: I have served as Wyoming's Superintendent since February of 2022 after accepting Governor Gordon's appointment to the position. Prior to serving in this role, I was the head of Veritas Academy, a private classical Christian school in Cody.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I am running to be Wyoming's Superintendent of Public Instruction because I believe that with the right leadership, Wyoming can lead the nation in education. There is something deep in Wyoming's DNA is independence and a tendency to think for ourselves. Since serving in this position for a few short months, I have seen Wyoming families stand up to the predations of the federal government- whether it be Critical Race Theory, radical gender ideology, or the use of federal funds to coerce our state, and I am ready to fight with and for Wyoming parents.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: Prior to serving as Superintendent of Public Instruction, I was the head of a private classical Christian school in Cody. I come from a background of over a decade of teaching experience and 14 1/2 years of counseling experience. As a student, parent, and educator, I have the experience to lead Wyoming to ground education in its timeless purpose (to learn to think), to remind parents that they are the owners of our schools, to take care of and support our teachers, to help protect the philosophical integrity of the classroom, and to encourage the political will needed to begin breaking our financial co-dependence on the federal government.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I have decades of professional experience working with school-aged children, parents, and teachers, and have served as Wyoming's Superintendent since February of this year. I innately understand the importance of the relationship between parents, students, and teachers, because I have been all three.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: My priorities are to put parents first, protect Wyoming children from indoctrination, to promote school choice, and to return Wyoming schools to the purpose of education: to learn to think. Wyoming is at a crossroads. Will we drink the kool-aid and follow other states down the path of ideologically driven education, or will we remain independent, returning to the true purpose of education? The purpose of education with our students, in a nutshell, can be summed up in four words: to learn to think. That has been the purpose of education for over a thousand years.
What Do You Consider The State Superintendents Role In Wyoming K-12 Public Education To Be: The role of the Superintendent is to set the vision and focus of education in the state as grounded in its timeless purpose, to remind parents that they are the owners of our schools, to take care of and support our teachers, to help protect the philosophical integrity of the classroom, and to encourage the political will needed to begin breaking our financial co-dependence on the federal government.
Are You Satisfied With The Current K-12 Education System In Wyoming Why Or Why Not: I often say that Wyoming is what America used to be. This is true in Wyoming's schools. Serving as Wyoming's Superintendent, I have had the opportunity to visit almost all of Wyoming's school districts. I have been astounded by the quality of Wyoming schools. From robust Career & Technical Education Programs to our Future Farmers of America chapters, our schools are truly doing good work. This does not mean that there is not room for improvement- Wyoming literacy rates can and should be prioritized, and our state can continue to improve access to school choice.
What Is Your Stance On School Choice: In order to put our parents first, their choices must be respected. Wyoming should pursue a voucher system in which our tax dollars follow our students, making all education choices affordable and attainable. As the saying goes, a rising tide will raise all ships. The more rigor in our education system, the better.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Students If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I support the rights of all students, and will do so by enforcing the protections enshrined in Wyoming's Constitution, which forbids discrimination against any individual for any reason.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Help Advocate For More Funding For Them: Wyoming has been blessed with abundant natural resources, and in turn, with ample funds for our public school system. In order to ensure that we lead the nation in education, we must properly prioritize how these funds are spent. As a former classroom teacher, I know that the most impactful place to spend public funds is in the classroom.
Do You Believe Wyomings K-12 Schools Are As Safe As They Can Be If Not What Do You Propose Be Done To Make Them Safer: The hardening of schools is a critical issue for not just Wyoming schools, but all schools in America. Wyoming schools are safe, but there is always room for improvement. I believe that Wyoming schools can be made safer by focusing school hardening measures that make sense to each school individually, whether that means funding a dedicated school resource officer, providing security technology, creating robust crisis management teams, or a combination of these.
What Skills Should Students Have As They Graduate From High School Do You Think Wyoming Students Have Those Skills If Not What Would You Do To Change The System: When Wyoming students graduate from high school, they should be able to read well, write clearly, solve problems, and how to think logically. If students can learn how to think while in school, they will be able to unlock their true potential after graduation.
If Elected What Priorities Would You Bring To Boards Like The State Loan And Investment Board And The State Land Board: My number one priority as a member of the State Loan and Investment Board is to manage Wyoming's assets conservatively- this means removing government entanglement from private enterprise and investing our treasure prudently.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: Read more about my vision for Wyoming schools here: schroederforwyoming.com