Cameron Karajanis

Age: 32
Prior Political Experience: I have served on different committees and boards with the Cheyenne Police Department, Downtown Development Authority, Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: To bring my leadership, passion, commitment to the community back to Ward 1 and Cheyenne as a whole.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have been in administrative roles in Non-profit Organizations & For-Profit Companies. I have managed Million-dollar budgets. My experience in grant writing, employee training and retention, and work in juvenile justice services makes me an ideal councilman to be able to be a leader and be able to work with fellow councilman and councilwoman as well as city staff to address issues and pave a way forward.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I have a very diverse background from professional experience, to volunteering within the community, to the hobbies I have. These attributes are essential in having a council person who has a diverse background, to be able to make decisions based on knowledge and in person experiences. These allow me to be interactive in many aspects within the community.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: Priorities as a councilman if elected, is get to know the city staff and those that make the city function on a daily basis. I want to continue Cheyenne's path forward while continuing to work with current city council members. I will have a more emphasized focus on ALL of Ward 1 and not just sections.
What Services Provided By The City Do You Consider Essential And What Do You Consider To Be Optional : City services that are essential are those that help create a community feel safe, cared for, and engaged. From the Cheyenne Fire Department, Parks & Rec, Public Works, and many other departments, there is an essential part in every aspect of services the city provides. Can some be optional? Of course, but optionality can be essential at times if it has components of safety and overall welfare.
What Additional Services If Any Do You Think The City Should Be Providing For Its Residents: I would like to see a bigger focus on youth sports and major over hall of our youth rec facilities. From new softball fields with better lighting, to lights at youth baseball fields. The youth sports community continues to grow, and Cheyenne needs to be able keep up with demand and have the facilities to accommodate.
How Important Is The Relationship Between The City Of Cheyenne And The Laramie County Board Of Commissioners How Would You Work To Ensure A Positive Relationship: There will always be some disagreement within elected officials, or even at everyday jobs. It is important to be able to talk about those different opinions and work together for solutions. A relationship with County Commissioners is essential in creating a culture that the community can see. When two entities are seen working together and have a positive atmosphere, the community can get behind them and will support them more. As a current coach for football and basketball it takes a team, and I strive to make sure all players have a voice and work together. I will put that to work if elected. I believe the concept of team and will have that focus within council and our relationship with our commissioners.
Affordable Housing Is A Major Concern For Many In The Capital City And Some Say It Is Stifling Growth And Negatively Impacting The Ability To Hire Workers For Existing Positions : Affordable housing is an issue within the city. There are permits ready to be pulled and just waiting for contractors to do so. The housing market is busy, and inventory is low. The city can only work within its means to address this. If contractors are tapped out because of a long list of current projects, we have to be patient so that the work can be done effectively and not rushed to prevent issues later.
Thinking Ahead To The Next Sixth-penny Sales Tax Election What Projects Would You Like To See On That Ballot: With the next 6th penny cycle, I would like to see more emphasis on youth sports and facilities, adult rec league and facilities, STEM programs, and improvements or a new Johnson Pool. All these are aspects for our community to grow and have a healthy lifestyle.
What's Your Stance On City Annexation Of County Pockets: I feel annexation of county pockets can be beneficial to help in navigating answering calls when it comes to public safety and emergency response. It gets confusing when you are living in a county pocket and are in need of emergency services. It is then a question of do I call the sheriff's department or Cheyenne Police. The annexation does help in providing city services and tying into those services easier. As a council it needs to be able to do the research necessary if it will be beneficial and we have the resources to continue to add annexed property.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I am currently the Assistant Director for the Comea Shelter & Resources. I coach Jr. High Football and High School Girls Basketball.