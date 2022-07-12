Dan Zwonitzer

Age: 42
Political Party: Republican
Education: BA-Government, Georgetown Univ
BA- Classical History, Georgetown Univ
MBA- University of Wyoming
MA- Political Science, Univ. of Wyoming-ABT
Prior Political Experience: Representative, House District 43, 2005-present
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: It remains an honor and privilege to represent House District 43 in the Wyoming State Legislature. I decided to seek re-election to continue to provide a voice of reason in a very politically and emotionally charged environment. We need more legislators who spent time and effort studying, learning, and understanding the massive amount of complex issues facing our state; not running on politically-charged soundbite issues who fail to do the difficult work once elected.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have the passion and dedication to continue the difficult work of legislating. I am currently the Chairman of the Corporations Committee which oversees difficult, complex areas of insurance, telecom, electricity, regulations and codes and believe the knowledge-base I've built up is beneficial to helping solve forthcoming issues. I have a great working relationship with colleagues in both houses of the legislature, the executive branch, and our industry associations. I remain committed to the future of Wyoming and want to keep us on the right track moving forward.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I admire his passion and involvement in politics, the primary difference is largely incumbency. As the senior legislator in Laramie County I have a built-up knowledge base of the issues and funding mechanisms pertinent to solving problems. I have a long track record of working with everyone and being an effective legislator- why I'm proud to be endorsed by the associations representing realtors, teachers, hospitals, physicians, mining, firefighters, contractors and builders, the legal community, and tourism community. I work with everyone and work hard to know and solve the issues.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: My main priority for next session is to help return civility, decorum, and conversation to the Capitol. We cannot solve difficult public policy issues unless we can better communicate and work toward finding solutions. We don't have to agree, but we have to have a playing field where everyone is respectful and professional. The integrity of the institution demands it. I remain committed to finding ways to improve education efficiency without burdening our educators, ways to save money and invest our surplus funds-both in high-return accounts and necessary infrastructure, ways to conserve and protect our water, wildlife, and natural habitat which makes Wyoming the best place to live.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: We need to keep up with inflationary pressures and return some of the deep cuts made over the past six years. We can adequately fund the government and continue saving for the future and investing in our state if we make thoughtful decisions and planning. I don't believe in raising taxes this next biennium; but we do need to be deliberate in where we fund to ensure effective government without waste. If we utilize the expected surplus wisely we can keep our taxes low and remain income-tax free for generations to come.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: I believe the K-12 education model adequately funds schools and our recalibration process every 5 years works. I remain committed to funding education as a block grant to local Districts where local decisions are made by local control. I do believe we would save millions of dollars by reducing the number of school districts down from 48 to roughly 30. Laramie County is large enough to maintain 2 school districts, but Fremont doesn't need 7, BigHorn doesn't need 4. We must encourage school districts to consolidate, saving money and increasing efficiency as budgets remain tight in the future.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: Yes, up to the 138% of FPL, as long as our match never exceeds 10%. We're spending more now as a state in cost-shifting the uncompensated care burden to our hospitals and government programs, while having to increase everyone's private insurance costs- makes no sense. Plus, add to the fact we're stuck paying the medicaid tax which is going to pay for care for people in other states. We need to do it and move on at this point, it's a decided issue for the country now that 38 states have expanded their programs.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I get told by those who are pro-life that I'm too pro-choice; I'm told by those who are pro-choice that I'm too pro-life. Mixed voting record as I vote on the piece of legislation, not on broad ideological issues.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I support protecting the rights of all Wyomingites and hold firm to the pledge of liberty and justice for all.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Certainly more funding for mental health centers is a necessity in many parts of our state. Preventative care in many instances prevents higher costs of hospitalization, inpatient treatment or incarceration.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: We should do our best to maintain a level playing field for all energy industries to thrive in Wyoming. What will carry us into the future is investment in research and development of converting fossil fuels into cleaner forms of energy production. We should continue to invest in and develop all forms of energy sources in Wyoming.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: First, I believe all of our local legislators would say we try to represent all of Cheyenne and Laramie County in our votes and work as a delegation. I do my best to solve the questions and concerns from constituents and be responsive, as I would do for anyone with concerns from around Wyoming. Laramie County works together to ensure state funding and resources are spent here and distributed to our local entities to keep building schools, infrastructure and economic development funding.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I work full time at Cheyenne Regional, teach Political Science at LCCC, and have two teenagers-the oldest graduating from East High last month making him a 3rd generation Thunderbird. I'm proud to be raising the 6th generation of Wyomingites and do my best to stay the course keeping Wyoming great, our taxes low, our quality of life good, and our future bright.
