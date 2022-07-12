Dean Petersen

Age: 40
Political Party: Republican
Education: - BA in Film Studies
- MBA w/ a concentration in marketing
Prior Political Experience: None
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I want to better represent the conservatives in our district. I was very disappointed over the incumbent's voting choices especially his support of HB 209 to legalize marijuana and his vote against HB 108 to help fight illegal immigration.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: In addition to meeting the minimum qualifications for office, my military service and experience in communications has taught me a lot about the importance of organizational structures, rules and laws, and how to effectively communicate and listen as well.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I'm a big fan of connecting with people in person as much as possible and listening to their concerns. I'm making it a point to knock on every door that doesn't prohibit soliciting in my district before the end of July and it's going very well. I hope the fact that I am undertaking an endeavor like that to actually meet and hear the people says something about my commitment to the district and the office.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: I want to continue to protect conservative values through my votes. From protecting the 2nd amendment to fighting any attempt to legalize recreational marijuana or introduce a state income tax. I want to see if we can put a state cap on rising property taxes, especially for elderly and retired people who bought their homes here years ago. I want to do my best to help with the diversification of Wyoming's economy so that we can better ride out economic downturns.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: I'll put it this way, I will do everything I can to stop the state from taking more money from our citizens and see if I can do more to help eliminate government waste so that the money that is currently coming in only goes to government services we actually need and want.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: I wouldn't be against seeing that K-12 teachers get higher salaries. I think one way to fund this would be to phase out programs at UW that are not preparing students for the job market e.g. degrees in art history, humanities, etc.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: I do NOT support Medicaid expansion. I am more interested in helping people earn enough to no longer be in the Medicaid gap. I believe Medicaid already covers those who are not ABLE to work.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: As a father, the thought of anyone hurting a baby makes me sick. The only circumstances I think the unfortunate option of an abortion should be available are in cases of pregnancy from rape or incest, or if a doctor says the mother's life or safety is in significant jeopardy.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I hope that all of us can be respectful and kind in how we treat each other regardless of our differences. I do put my foot down about people who are born male competing against women in sports though and do NOT agree with that.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: It does appear that more help is needed for people who are struggling with mental illness. As with many other demographics we'd like to attract to Wyoming, I'd like to see what it would take to make more mental health professionals want to live in our state. I've seen how long it can take to get help for a loved one battling with depression. While telehealth and other options might help, I want to know what would make our state more inviting to mental health and other health care professionals in general.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: I support oil, gas, and coal and what they provide to our state and nation. My real concern is how much longer will some of these industries' revenues continue to provide what they have to Wyoming as our nation seeks other energy sources? How much longer will they be needed as the demand shrinks? Instead of trying to limit them through new regulations, I'd rather focus on how we can now start to diversify our economy through other more sustainable industries like outdoors and tourism which if managed right, tend to be more environmentally friendly anyway and will be crucial as demand for things like coal diminish.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: I don't see a significant divide between the needs of the people in my district vs the state. I hope in doing right by my constituents I'll be helping all of Wyoming as well.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: When not working as a videographer, the new candidate enjoys spending time with his wife and three small children. Petersen holds a BA in film studies and an MBA with a concentration in marketing. He is a proud member of The National Rifle Association and The Veterans of Foreign Wars. During his free time he enjoys writing fiction and making new episodes for his podcast, "That Doesn’t Happen Every Day."