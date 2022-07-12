Derek Goldfuss

Age: 26
Political Party: Republican
Education: AS- Molecular Biology
AS- Health Science
Student at Univ. Wyoming in Chemistry
Prior Political Experience: LCCC Student Body President
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I want to give the south side of Cheyenne a stronger voice in the Legislature. I have always been interested in government and served in student government and as student body president at LCCC. I believe public service is important. When a community group reached out to ask if I'd consider running, I decided it was important enough to jump in the arena this term and try to help my community.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have some experience in the government process, parliamentary procedure, and ambition to make a positive difference for my community on the south side.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: My opponent has served for five years in the previous district and I don't personally believe has been effective in representing our community and needs. He sits on the opposite side of the chamber from the other Laramie County legislators and his legislation has not been successful in passage. I believe I better represent the views of our community in the new HD12 after redistricting and want to be a more effective voice for them, working with the other south Cheyenne legislators- Ellis, Romero-Martinez and Zwonitzer, on issues which benefit our area of town.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: My major priorities are education, gun rights and better representation of the southside of Cheyenne. I believe access to education is important and we need to rebuild Arp Elementary, pay teachers better, and ensure our kids are getting quality education involving their parents. We need to stand firm in regard to our 2nd amendment rights and push back against federal government intrusion into our personal rights. I want to help HD12 understand and be informed about what is happening in the legislature affecting them.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: It seems adequately funded based on the Capitol remodel, our roads in fairly good condition and needs are being met. I do believe we need more money to remodeling schools and better infrastructure on the south side of town. I will not support raising any taxes with the expected oil money coming in. If we take federal money we need to make sure there are no strings attached.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: No, we need to renovate and build new schools in Cheyenne- especially Arp. We need to get kids out of modular classrooms. We need to do a better job with coordination between South High school and LCCC and helping kids with funding to continue their education in co-curricular activities and trades.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: Yes, I believe everyone should have access to health care, especially the working poor who can't afford insurance. We have a lot of seniors working because inflation and bills piling up. Expanding the program should help with preventative coverage and bring all of our bills down. Having basic access to care saves money and lives before things get extreme and cost of care becomes 10x worse than if we can get people checkups.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: Medical necessity and extenuating circumstances are valid. I am pro-life with some exceptions for life of mother or rape.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: No matter how you live your life, you should always have your rights as an American citizen. I agree with life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness for everyone. I oppose government intrusion taking away rights from anyone. Everyone has equal rights, but no special rights.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Yes, more needs to be available. I have friends who have committed suicide and seen the after effects on the families. Working on prevention, counseling and hotlines are ways to prevent suicide. We need basic access to mental health services for everyone.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: I think private industry will continue to advance in technology in both solar and wind. The University of Wyoming is investing in solar panels, I believe other parts of government could invest in similar technology. We need more innovation, and if there is state funding opportunities for innovation I'm supportive. If there are conservation programs for environmental quality, tree planting, reclamation of lands I'm supportive.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: It is time we put the needs and voices of the constituents of south Cheyenne into the political arena. My primary role will be to work for my district. Having a better working relationship with the other Cheyenne legislators is essential for HD12 constituents. The legislature holds Cheyenne back at times, so it is important for all Cheyenne legislators to work together to provide a unified voice. A strong voice from south Laramie County, will help provide strength with all the Laramie County legislators to have more focus on us as we are the fastest growing and largest county in the state.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I get along well with everyone and want to work hard for my constituents. I come from an USAF family on both sides and strongly support our military. I also believe my education in health studies will be an important addition to the legislature.