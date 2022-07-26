Don Hollingshead

Age: 55
Political Party: Republican
Education: Cheyenne East High School graduate, graduate of the FBI National Academy, graduate of the Law Enforcement Executive Leadership Academy, graduate of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy for Detention and Patrol.
Prior Political Experience: No formal political experience. Voted in as Board Chair of the Safe Harbor Children's Justice Center, serving nine years. Voted in as Board Member of Kiwanis of Cheyenne. Voted in as Church Elder of Meadowbrook Church.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I am running for Sheriff because I love this agency and the citizens of Laramie County and believe this community needs a leader with the experience and knowledge of not only this agency but how the county operates. With the many challenges facing Laramie County, the Sheriff's Department needs a tested leader, one who knows how to overcome adversity as in the case of the global pandemic and how it affected the jail, as well as a leader who has the empathy and skill to find ways to better assist our communities growing mental health and addiction issues. For all these reasons and more I feel I am the best candidate to lead Laramie County into the future.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I am a 27 year law enforcement veteran, serving my entire law enforcement career with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office. I began my career in 1995 as a Detention Deputy. In 1998, I transferred to the Patrol Division and served 11 years along with my K-9 partner Gretta. Was promoted to the rank of Patrol Sergeant in 2007 where I was tasked to supervise law enforcement activities for all Eastern and Western Laramie County. I was promoted in 2011 to Patrol Lieutenant. In this role along with various other duties, I supervised the patrol squads, K-9 Unit, SWAT team, Search and Rescue team, Mounted Patrol, Fire Investigations Unit, Explosive Disposal Unit, and the Victims Assistance Unit.
In 2018, I transferred back to the Detention Division, going back to my roots, but in an administrative capacity. As Security Lieutenant I supervised all jail security functions, court security, as well as other day-to-day aspects of the Detention Center. In 2019, I was promoted to the rank of Detention Captain, which increased my responsibilities to include all operational aspects of the Laramie County Detention Center, and the Juvenile Services Center. In this position, I manage the largest portion of the Sheriff Department's multi-million budget and determine the most prudent way to allocate the funds entrusted to me by the citizens of Laramie County.
Throughout my career, I have sharpened my skills in each area of the Sheriff’s Department and have strived to make a difference in the lives of the citizens of Laramie County. I have dedicated my career to this organization and have gathered vast experience in all aspects of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department. I am an unbiased leader who cares deeply, and is vigilant, in my commitment to improving the lives and future of the citizens of Laramie County.
The experiences I have gained throughout my 27 year career with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department has led to this moment where I ask you, the voters of Laramie County to choose me as the best candidate for Laramie County Sheriff.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: As the only candidate with nearly 3 decades of experience working in the Sheriff's Department as well as county government, I am uniquely qualified to lead this agency. My opponents have only municipal law enforcement experience and lack the knowledge and understanding of how county government and county budgets operate. I have worked as both a line Deputy and an administrator of a large county jail facility. I have a great working relationship with all the County commissioners built on years of trust and mutual respect. I believe in servant leadership and focus on the growth and well-being of the staff and put their needs and the needs of the community first.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: BETTER WAGES / INCREASED STAFFING:
As the Jail Capt., I have worked with the County Commissioners and other vested partners to attain the first market pay adjustment for the staff in over 20 years. This will allow us to attract and retain highly-qualified, experienced staff which is critical to protecting and serving our community.
LEADING BY EXAMPLE:
I believe an effective leader must lead by example. I have spent my 27-year career learning all operational aspects of the Sheriff’s Department, honing my leadership skills with the goal in mind of being elected as Sheriff of Laramie County. If elected, I pledge to apply what I have learned and experienced as a public servant for the good of all Laramie County residents. I believe in the United States Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Wyoming and I pledge to ensure that all rights guaranteed to the citizens of this county to include their 2nd amendment rights to keep and bear arms will be protected.
REPRESENTING ALL CITIZENS IN THE COUNTY:
I will diligently represent every community that lies within Laramie County’s 2600-mile radius, including rural areas where I spent years as the Patrol Sergeant. I am uniquely positioned to address the law enforcement challenges faced by all Laramie County residents, and if elected will dedicate myself to doing just that.
BETTER SOLUTIONS FOR IMPACT OF MENTAL HEALTH IN THE COUNTY:
As the only candidate with current, relevant experience in leading law enforcement and corrections that spans 27 years in Laramie County, I understand the issues facing our community regarding the mental health population. I have experience working with various judicial partners to create meaningful solutions to move those with mental illness through the judicial process faster, provide better care for them during incarceration, and understand the importance of coordinating with community partners to aid reintegration into the community long term.
FAMILY & VALUES:
Living in Laramie County my entire life, I believe in strong family values and recently celebrated my 34th year anniversary with my wife, Sue. We have been blessed with two children, Jake and Jenna and five grandchildren, Haley, Ella, Adam, Marcus and Sawyer Anne. I am actively involved in Kiwanis, and have been a board member of Kiwanis, Special Friends, Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center and attend Meadowbrooke Church where I served a 4-year term as Church Elder. I am a conservative Republican who believes in limited government, the Constitution, second amendment rights, private property rights, and religious freedom.
How Would You Do Things Differently Than The Outgoing Sheriff Be Specific: My goal is to stay focused on Laramie County issues and I do not plan on seeking board positions on any of the various regional or national law enforcement groups which took up much of Sheriff Glick’s time. I will maintain membership in these organizations to ensure we are able to tap into their information and resources but feel the county would benefit more from making myself available to the various county communities and attending their council meetings as time allows. Spending more time out in the community will help me gain a better understanding of the challenges they face so together we can work on solutions to overcome them.
The time I spend in the office will be equally split between both the detention and patrol sides to ensure that all the staff within the agency has direct access to me and understands their value. Having spent time in both divisions as a line deputy and administrator gives me a unique perspective that will allow me the opportunity to lead the agency in a more cohesive and positive manner.
There Has Been A Lot Of Discussion So Far This Race About Putting More Emphasis On Policing In The More Rural Parts Of The County: As we bring on new deputies now that the wage issue has been addressed, we will work toward rebuilding the rural deputy division. However, that is only one part on my solution. With the city annexing more and more land contiguous to county areas, we will need to reevaluate the patrol areas and move the coverage further out to better serve the needs of not only the rural communities but the increasing number of subdivisions popping up in the outer lying areas of the county as well. The rapid growth in Laramie County’s population has been centered in the rural areas and the forecast is for this trend to continue in the years to come. We will need to focus our resources in these areas to stay ahead of the growth and work with the commissioners to increase deputy numbers in the coming years to keep pace.
In The Event Of A School Shooting Like The One Seen Recently In Uvalde Tx Do You Believe Deputies And The Lcso Are Prepared: All sworn patrol and court security deputies within the Sheriff’s Office are trained to respond to active shooter situations however no agency can act alone and must rely on each other and their shared resources to end the threat quickly and safely. My first choice in protecting the county schools is to maintain school resource officers in each of the buildings however this solution relies on the cooperation of the school districts and their ability to assist with funding for the additional positions this would take. An alternate solution which I have discussed with both the School Superintendents of Districts #1 and #2 should they request, would be to partner with the Sheriff’s Office to supply training to a select group of vetted and willing school staff members to be armed.
In any active shooter situation, time is of the essence and the only way to minimize the injuries and loss of life is to have individuals in place who have the knowledge training and ability to confront the perpetrator and end the conflict.
What Specific Ways Will You Work To Attract And Retain Deputies And Support Staff: As Capt. I was able to work with the commissioners and other county partners to secure the market pay adjustment to allow the Sheriff’s Office to once again be competitive with other area agencies. It is my hope that this pay increase along with our recruitment efforts to include partnering with LCCC to create a recruitment video and our recruitment team made up of members of the detention and patrol divisions will aid in filling the open positions. As far as retention goes, I plan on doing the same thing I did when I transferred back to the jail over three and half years ago, I met with all of the sworn and civilian staff to get their thoughts on how we could make the jail a better place to work and improve the overall efficiency of the facility. The feedback I received at that time was very positive and just a bit overwhelming with the number of ideas they came up with. I found that in the past they had not been asked their opinion on anything. Changes were made in a wide variety of areas to include things as simple as placement of the emergency flashlights in the housing units, to inmate commissary procedures, streamlining the ever-present mountain of documentation forms and many more ideas from the staff that quickly became a reality.
The effect this had on the staff was a significant improvement in morale and a marked decrease in staff turnover. Although the advent of Covid and the continued pay disparity with surrounding agencies took a toll on staff morale and turnover over the past 18+ months the groundwork of an overall positive work environment is still in place.
Should I be successful and win the general election on November 8, as the Sheriff elect, I will be meeting with each staff member department wide as I did with the staff in the jail. One of my greatest strengths is my servant leadership beliefs and I will use this to create a positive work environment and improve morale agency wide. By listening to individual ideas and concerns all of the staff will have a voice in the direction of the agency. One of the benefits of being the only candidate currently working in law enforcement and specifically in the Sheriff's Office is that I will be able to implement ideas developed by the staff between November and January and hit the ground running on day one of my administration.
I will leave you with a post one of the jail deputies placed on my Facebook page in June that sums up her views on my leadership:
"A leader leads by example and is not afraid to get his hands dirty. Often, we think the chain of command is a pyramid that goes up. In reality, it is upside down. The leader is there for everyone. We have been short staffed, and Don has helped be that missing piece when we need it the most to alleviate stress and the workload from deputies having to man two pods at a time. Thank you for always being there for us working the pyramid how it was designed too."
How Do You Plan To Ensure Current And Future Employees Are Paid Wages Comparable To Other Similar Agencies And Feel Fulfilled By Their Jobs: My plan is to continue working with the county commissioners to ensure they understand the needs of the agency and how it affects public safety county wide. During this year’s budget meetings, I was able to assist in achieving the first market pay adjustment the Sheriff’s office has seen in more than 20 years. We were able to bring the pay up from $22.50 an hour to $26 an hour which is comparable to the Cheyenne Police Department starting wage. This will need to be reevaluated each budget year to ensure we never find ourselves in a position again where we are unable to compete competitively for the ever-dwindling number of people willing to put on a badge.
What Role Does The Sheriff Have In Terms Of Crime Prevention Rather Than Just Response: I believe the Sheriff’s Office should play a critical role in crime prevention. As I said to members of the Chamber of Commerce during my recent campaign interview with them, my plan is to utilize the resources of the Sheriff’s Department to educate business owners and the public on ways to prevent them from becoming victims of crimes. We also utilize the Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety model (DDACTS). DDACTS integrates location-based traffic-crash, crime, dispatch, and enforcement data in targeting places that have concentrations of traffic crashes and crimes. Utilizing this approach provides the dual benefits of reducing traffic crashes and detecting any offenders\fugitives traveling in cars stopped for traffic violations in high-crime areas.
Whats Your Stance On Diversion Programs Designed To Keep People Out Of Jail: I wholeheartedly support diversion programs and as Jail Capt. I have been involved in the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program (LEAD) which on the patrol side of things diverts eligible nonviolent offenders into treatment in lieu of incarceration, and on the detention side the program identifies individuals with substance abuse and mental health issues and assists them with placement and treatment programs as well as opportunities for housing and employment when they are released.
I am a firm believer that not everyone needs to go to jail and that identifying viable candidates for diversion programs which allow them to remain in the community and employed versus sitting in the jail at the taxpayers’ expense is a much better solution. Diversion programs that are partnered with treatment options have a proven track record of reducing an individual’s contact with law enforcement and/or repeated incarceration.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I was born and raised in Laramie County, choosing this community to dedicate both my personal and professional life.
First, and foremost, I am a Christian man and husband of 34 years to my wonderful wife, Sue, I am the father of two amazing children Jake and Jenna, father-in-law to their spouses, Briana and Thomas, and grandfather, “Daggy”, to my five beautiful grandchildren, Haley, Ella, Adam, Marcus and Sawyer .
I am an avid woodworker, gardener, and fisherman, but my favorite activity is to spend time with my family. I have also served in many volunteer roles within the community to include serving as an Elder at Meadowbrooke Church, Kiwanis Board member, Board Chair for Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, and a volunteer with Wyoming Special Olympics for over 20 years. As well as many other organizations throughout the years.
If the community would like more information on my campaign, I invite them to visit my website at donhollingsheadforsheriff.com and check out my campaign Facebook page.
I would appreciate your vote in the primary on August 16 and then in the general election on November 8.