Wyoming GOP

Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The Wyoming GOP office in Cheyenne. A growing rift within the Wyoming Republican Party was evident last week when the five Republican candidates for the state’s lone U.S. House seat debated.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

The Wyoming Republican Party is seeking applicants, and soon, to fill a three-month-long vacancy in the secretary of state’s office following the resignation of Ed Buchanan last week.

The general election will determine who steps into the role starting in January for a traditional four-year term. An interim secretary of state is needed until then.

