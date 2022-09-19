...WIDESPREAD CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST
WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Uinta County Republican Party Chairman Karl Allred, foreground, wears a holstered pistol while voicing his opposition to tax increases during a meeting in 2019. Facing Allred, next to the American flag, is state Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. Andrew Graham/WyoFile.com via Wyoming News Exchange
CASPER – Amid a record number of minor-party and unaffiliated candidates running in the general elections, the state GOP voted Saturday to no longer recognize Republicans who register to run in elections with another party affiliation.
The rule went into effect immediately.
“As we looked at this, it’s pretty obvious to most of us that if you’re going to run as an independent or Constitution or Libertarian or anything like that, you’re not a Republican anymore,” party member Karl Allred of Uinta County, who made the motion, said at the State Central Committee meeting in Riverton. “If you’re going to be an independent, then you are an independent, and we don’t recognize you at this time as a Republican.”
A roster from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office shows that there are seven independents, seven Libertarians and three Constitution Party candidates running for legislative seats in the general election.
Secretary of state records show that this is the highest number of minor-party and unaffiliated candidates since 1998, WyoFile reported.
It’s not clear how many of those candidates are also members of the Republican Party.
The vote is particularly pointed amid a recent effort by some traditional and moderate-leaning Republicans, as well as some Democrats, to solicit an independent candidate to run against Republican secretary of state nominee Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, in the November elections.
Gray beat out his closest Republican challenger, attorney Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, by roughly 13,000 votes in the August primary.
He’s focused his primary campaign on getting rid of absentee ballot drop boxes and rooting out voter fraud, and has said that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, even though there is no evidence that voter fraud was prevalent enough to have changed the outcome of that race.
While supporters see Gray as a champion of election integrity, others see him as a serious threat to fair elections in Wyoming.
The effort to find an independent candidate to challenge Gray ultimately failed.
Since there aren’t any candidates from another party running in the November elections, he’s all but guaranteed to become Wyoming’s next secretary of state.
While the efforts to solicit an independent to challenge Gray has been the most publicized example of this phenomenon in Wyoming’s elections this year, Allred said that there are “several other races across the state” in which people tried to get independents on the ballot to run against Republican candidates who won in the primaries.
The GOP Central Committee also voted to censure Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, partly for his involvement in attempts to find an independent to run against Gray.