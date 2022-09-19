20190507-news-wne-gop

Uinta County Republican Party Chairman Karl Allred, foreground, wears a holstered pistol while voicing his opposition to tax increases during a meeting in 2019. Facing Allred, next to the American flag, is state Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander. Andrew Graham/WyoFile.com via Wyoming News Exchange

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER – Amid a record number of minor-party and unaffiliated candidates running in the general elections, the state GOP voted Saturday to no longer recognize Republicans who register to run in elections with another party affiliation.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus