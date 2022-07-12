Gunnar Malm

Age: 38
Political Party: Republican
Education: Central High School
University of Wyoming
Prior Political Experience: one term as a County Commissioner
Republican Precinctman
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I am a 6th-generation resident of Laramie County. From a young age, I was taught that being a good citizen was more than paying taxes and voting. You have to be involved. Four years ago, when I knew there would be an opening on the Commission, I felt it was an excellent opportunity to utilize my strengths and background to improve our community. I want to continue the positive momentum we have.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I am finishing my first term as a Commissioner. During that time, I served as Chair for nearly two years. I led the effort to craft the most transparent and successful 6th Penny ballot in history. My background in fighting for private property rights and Real Estate makes me well qualified to work towards sustainable growth and other land use issues the Commission handles. As a small business owner, my conservative approach to finances and budgets has assisted Laramie County's strong financial position now and previously during the pandemic.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I am the only candidate who has been involved at the local, state, and national levels fighting for private property rights and homeownership issues. As one of the only small business owners running I also bring the perspective of someone who understands fiscally conservative policy-making while ensuring critical services get provided and employees remain working. My experience as Chair leading the Commission and Community during the pandemic gives me experience in tackling very difficult issues while balancing competing interests and opinions.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: I want to ensure the timely and on-budget completion of the Voter-Approved 6th Penny projects. Continue to work with the legislature and industry to continue Laramie County's economic growth and diversification. Maintain a conservative approach to budgeting while investing in our most important asset, our employees. Finally, continue my work in protecting and promoting local efforts to deal with substance use disorders and mental health issues.
Do You Think Laramie County Needs More Specific Land-use Ordinances Why Or Why Not: The key to sustainable and smart growth is land use ordinances. It is crucial to have clear and defined rules and regulations for not only developers and land owners but every resident. These regulations are reviewed and amended yearly, and we are always accepting and soliciting citizens' input to improve these rules. The issues come when we have land-use rules in place and then do not follow them or base a decision to deny something solely on public opposition. This has resulted in the County being sued in the past, which jeopardized all of our land use controls outside the Zone boundary. Making decisions based on the best data in crafting our rules is also paramount. The State of Wyoming Controls water in Wyoming, so we rely upon the science and recommendations they provide regarding density and the aquifer.
How Important Is The Relationship Between Commissioners And The Incorporated City And Towns In The County How Would You Work To Ensure A Positive Relationship: I am happy to report that the relationship between the County and the City and Towns is as good as its been in recent memory. We have worked hard to partner with all parties when tackling critical issues in their areas. This last 6th-Penny ballot was the first time that all of our smaller communities' projects passed. I believe this was a direct result of my efforts to make the ballot transparent and the community outreach I did, educating voters on why these communities felt these projects were needed. Regularly meeting with our counterparts ensures that we are all aware of issues and allows us to work together to solve problems proactively and promptly.
Some Residents On Fixed Incomes Are Concerned About The Rising Cost Of Property Taxes What Would You Do To Help Provide Relief: The Legislature recently passed measures allowing Counties to establish property tax relief programs. I am open to discussions about what that would look like here in Laramie County, the impact it would have on residents, and the County's ability to provide critical services to ALL residents. There are also well-established programs for veterans and property taxes in Wyoming.
What Services Provided By The County Do You Consider Essential And What Do You Consider To Be Optional: I believe all County services at this time are essential. From law enforcement and road maintenance to our Court supervised treatment programs and County Fair. Many programs and costs in the county are an effort to save future dollars elsewhere.
What Additional Services If Any Do You Think The County Should Be Providing For Its Residents: Government is not always the answer to solving issues faced in our Community. That is why I am proud of the work we have accomplished historically with United way and, in the last two years, getting funding to the non-profit sector of Laramie County. The impact and work with so many different populations and issues. I believe the effectiveness of this approach will be born out in the coming years, and I am hopeful we will have additional opportunities to partner to improve the lives of residents.
Thinking Ahead To The Next Sixth-penny Sales Tax Election What Projects Would You Like To See On That Ballot: Laramie County is growing rapidly, so it isn't easy to know exactly what the needs of our community may be in 3-5 years. I do know that I want to make sure we continue the transparent approach to ballot construction in the future. Grouping like projects together allows voters to make their voice heard in the best way possible regarding what they feel is a need in our community. I think a good mix of infrastructure, public safety, and community enhancement ensures a safe and enticing community for current and future residents.
Whats Your Stance On City Annexation Of County Pockets: Unfortunately, given state law, the County has no say in a municipality's annexation actions. That being said, I believe our current good working relationship allows us to make sure any annexation action has as little financial and lifestyle impact on residents. I will work hard to protect County residents while ensuring that vital services like police and fire are available.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: It has been an honor to serve all the residents of Laramie County for the last 3.5 years. I belive my record on many issues and involvement in the community have shown my commitment and I want to earn the privilege of serving you once again. I will always listen to residents' concerns and work with businesses to help them succeed in our community. I am rooted in Laramie County and have the vision to ensure our continued success in the future.