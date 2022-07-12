Age: 60
Political Party: Republican
Education: Bachelor's degree in Management Financial Institution
Prior Political Experience: Delegate to 2016 and 2022 Republican Caucus. Committee of Housing and Community Development member
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I decided to run for this position to bring positive attitude and work ethic to the legislature without compromising conservative policies
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have a Bachelor's Degree in Management Financial Institution. I have an extensive background in both wholesale and retail management, insurance, gasoline station operations, manufacturing, real estate and banking.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I am approachable and hardworking. I can relate with the common citizen that struggle with the economy as I travel extensively and feel what they feel when I load gasoline in my vehicle. I am not part of the elite so I can relate with the inflation that we are witnessing. Being part of the housing and community and development gives me a different perspective as compared to my opponents
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: Build consensus amongst my fellow legislators. Invite investors to come in and do business in our state. Promote tourism by inviting them through by making state catalogs that would be available to all other states and different countries
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: I believe our state government is not adequately funded. I do not believe in raising more taxes especially on essentials like food and shelter. If there are any I would support only the sin taxes like for liquor and tobacco. Road users tax should be added to EV as they use our roads too same as gasoline vehicles that pay gasoline taxes
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: Yes I believe they are adequately funded as we have one of the best K-12 schools compared with other states. However we have enough money to build but not enough to maintain them that's why we have to invite more businesses to support it.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: Yes I support Medicaid as I am pro life. I not only support life from conception to birth. I support life from beginning to end.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I absolutely don't support abortion. I was given an endorsement by the right to life a pro life group of Wyoming.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: Yes I do support the rights of LGBTQ and other minorities. I will support laws that will protect their rights as citizens.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Yes I agree more resources need to be put in mental health services and suicide prevention. Medicaid expansion would help with this.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: We should still give support to our energy industry but at the same time be open to renewable energy. The legislature role is to keep the balance between the two sources of energy. I would do a full and in-depth study for producing energy for our citizens and also what can be exported.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: I will build my constituents trust. I will use my integrity and knowledge to make the best decisions for the state and the district.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: Like you I love my family our city our state our country. I am an animal lover and have always had pets my entire life. I will be your Senator that will be more accessible. I am not part of the elite. I am just like any other ordinary citizen that struggle and I will be part of the solution that will solve our challenges. I am a hard worker with excellent work ethics.