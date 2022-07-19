Jordan Evans

Age: 36
Political Party: Democratic
Education: B.S. in Geography, University of Wyoming
Prior Political Experience: First time candidate.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: As a constituent and lifetime Wyomingite, I have not typically experienced the representation I wanted from Wyoming legislators. Specifically, I have noticed an unfortunate trend of legislators increasing their focus on issues originating from national political identity rather than on solving complex challenges facing our state. I have also watched many of the people I grew up with move away–taking their talents and perspectives with them–because they did not see a viable future in Wyoming. I have no doubt that if we could make Wyoming a place where younger people wanted to stay and build their futures, their contributions to our communities would greatly improve Wyoming. Put another way, I want to create a Wyoming where my daughter envisions living and raising her family and where my friends see returning as worthwhile.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I believe the experience of meeting with and listening to your neighbors is the most essential experience to be a quality representative. Anyone with some hard work and patience can learn the technical elements of legislating; however, only a representative's values, lived experience, and conversations with their constituents can ultimately guide their legislative decisions. I intend to meet and converse with as many HD7 citizens as possible both during the election and while in office. I also proudly bring the experience of living my whole life in Wyoming. I know what it means to both grow up and raise a family in Wyoming. My relative youth also provides me with insight about how to make our state more appealing to younger generations.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: My opponents and I share many similar goals for the state, yet differ in our approach to achieving those goals. For instance, both the incumbent in my district and I agree that retaining younger generations is important to Wyoming’s future success and growth; however, we differ on our methods to address this challenge. During a recent candidate forum, the HD7 incumbent stated their belief that ensuring a livable wage would keep young people in Wyoming. My approach is more holistic–while a livable wage is important, a livable community matters just as much if not more. A community with limited amenities, poor access to affordable housing, and limited to no access to healthcare is less appealing to young families regardless of their wages. I believe the Wyoming Legislature possesses far more power to invest in livable communities than it has over the wages various employers offer, so the Legislature should focus efforts on ensuring livable, attractive communities.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: My platform centers around three ideas: Building our future through retaining younger generations, finding what works regardless of ideological constraints, and earning the trust of Wyomingites. To accomplish these core ideas, I would invest in our local governments and community colleges to build healthy, appealing communities. Additionally, I would build on Wyoming’s strengths, like tourism and energy development, to find ways that allow Wyoming to compete on a regional and national scale while bolstering state revenue streams.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: I do not believe our state government is adequately funded. The Wyoming Constitution requires a balanced budget, and when revenues bust, the Wyoming Legislature has limited themselves to one tool–cuts to programs and services. An oversimplification I often hear is that “Government should be run like a business.” I cannot overstate how much I dislike this idiom, because the goal of business is to grow and profit, which is incongruent with the goals of government. I am passionate about the government’s role in helping the citizens that empower it, which requires the people’s representatives to agree on clear societal goals and fiscal responsibility to ensure those goals are carried out responsibly. We should seriously consider all ideas for stabilizing and diversifying our revenue streams without being regressive. Specifically I would support measures to allow municipalities to levy additional sales taxes by citizen vote. Additionally, I would support measures to invest in improving our tourism industry to more closely resemble those of our neighbors, who share many of our natural gifts, but manage to accrue far more economic benefit from them.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: By the Wyoming Department of Education’s own accounting, we fund education around $100 million below the recommended funding level. This is unacceptable and ignores Wyoming’s constitutional prerogative to fund public education first. As to how to generate funding for this shortfall, the answer again lies in our need to stabilize and diversify our revenue streams, and all ideas to do so should be seriously considered.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: Yes. Medicaid expansion makes sense both fiscally and logistically as it would provide thousands of our neighbors with access to health insurance. Medicaid would also provide stability and relief to the providers in our state, which would help stem the steady decline of available medical services that has continued in Wyoming over the last several years. I also believe this to be the kind and caring thing to do for our neighbors.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I believe that access to abortion care is a matter of personal and religious liberty and privacy. Further, abortion acess is a healthcare choice that should be regarded as such under the protections provided by the Wyoming Constitution. Science tells us a great deal about the development of a fetus in the womb, from when conception occurs to when a heartbeat begins, but the determination of when life “begins” or when a fetus obtains the same rights as every other citizen, can only be made by one's own religious and philosophical beliefs. There are a great many reasons why a person may decide to undergo an abortive procedure, but I do not believe any of those reasons to be the business of anybody other than that person, or those they trust. The government has no business inserting legal considerations into such a private decision.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: People who identify as LGBTQ+ individuals deserve all the same rights and privileges as every other citizen. I would vote against any legislation intended to abridge the rights of these citizens. I support codifying anti-discrimination language that includes gender and sexual identity. I would also try to have dialogue with those who do not hold my same beliefs to try and lessen the stigma many feel around this issue and foster an approach to governance that respects the rights and humanity of all people.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Mental health services face the same pressures as the rest of our healthcare system with the added burden of being stigmatized. Wyoming loses the most people per captia to suicide of any state. Each time one of these tragedies occurs, it not only affects all the lives of those who knew the victims, but our state also loses a unique, vibrant individual that is part of the fabric that makes us who we are. Investment not only in increasing access to care, but also investment in the destigmatization of mental health struggles, are actions the legislature can and should take.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: Wyoming continues to have a future as a hub in the energy industry in the near term, but I think as a state we need to be proactive in planning for what the energy industry will grow into as the market for fossil fuels continues to be volatile and decline. The legislature must stop attempting to pick winners and losers by supporting certain kinds of development over others. We need to look at the energy sector holistically and strive to regulate and bring in revenue from all sectors in a fair and responsible way. Additionally, the legislature must acknowledge climate change as a fact and begin taking action to protect our citizens from the many challenges it continues to bring to the state. In the short-term, investment in emergency mitigation and management will be crucial as we strategize ways to adapt our state for future challenges.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: I would wish to educate those from around the state about the people of Cheyenne and Laramie County and our needs. In turn, I am determined to keep an open mind, listen carefully to others, and give their ideas and concerns serious consideration. This begins and ends with kindness and respect. Wyoming is a place full of interesting and diverse people, and the legislature should reflect this. If you have kindness and respect toward those you represent, as well as those who are elected to the governing body, then finding thoughtful and constructive solutions to problems should be achievable. It is vital that those in government acknowledge that there are no simple issues and that people and ideas do not fit easily into ideological boxes.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I would like voters to know that my goal is not to assure them that we are the same; rather, I want to be honest with them about my ideas and earn their trust. I deeply value this campaign, for no other reason than the conversations it has allowed me to have with my friends, neighbors, and hundreds of strangers in our community. It is through these conversations that I hope to show people that I am somebody who will consider their needs carefully and who will approach governance without ego or tribalism. I feel lucky, and humbled, to be having this experience and hope to earn your vote in November.