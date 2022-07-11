Age: 35
Political Party: Republican
Education: Bachelors of Science - Bellevue University - 2012
Master's of Public Administration - University of Wyoming -2015
Prior Political Experience: I have served in the legislature for the past 6 years. I am currently the Vice-Chairman of the House Education Committee, Chairman of the Select School Facilities Committee and serve on Management Audit, and Labor, Health, and Social Services Committees.
Prior to serving in the legislature, I was appointed by former Mayor Rick Kaysen to serve on the Cheyenne Planning Commission where I served for 3 years.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I chose to run for re-election because I recognize the crossroads that our state and country are coming to. I have served under intense pressure to cut budgets for the past 6 years and this time I would like to see where we can steady our state for the future by increasing savings, reducing waste, and adjust our tax structure. None of these topics were easy to discuss over the past 6 years and now we can have them with a little breathing room. I also have unfinished business to work on in our education field and would like to continue my work to protect veterans and military families in our state.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have served in this capacity for 6 years. In those 6 years, I have served on multiple committees where my experience has grown into a deep passion. As the Vice-Chairman of Education, I have protected education from harmful cuts, fought for school choice, and increased accountability from our districts. I hold a Master's degree in public administration which provided me the background in policy making as well as an understanding of the dynamic changes that occur. I have a deep passion for doing what is right by Wyoming and not bending to pressure from party politics.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I am here to serve the people of House District 9. I believe my opponents are interested in serving the Republican party more than the district. I have represented this district for 6 years and this district is a unique district. It has a large population of republicans that believe in getting government out of the way and that is what I have worked on since taking office. I believe my background in public service provides me a unique perspective that neither of my opponents have as well as an understanding of the actual problems that face Wyoming, not just the flashy words that seem to get people upset and fearful.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: I plan on continuing my work on accountability and protection of our education system. It is not perfect. We have plenty of work to do and I believe it will take time but this is my number 1 priority. We need to attract and retain our teachers and pay them a respectable wage that hasn't been adjusted in 10+ years through legislative action.
I plan on working on issues that actually affect Wyoming's population during these tough times. I would like to lower and broaden our tax base to create a more equitable business environment which would provide a more open field for attraction of new businesses and make us less dependent on our extractive industries.
I also will continue to work on protection of our constitutional rights as citizens and reducing the amount of government intrusion in our daily lives. We have done a great job at keeping government small in Wyoming and I plan on keeping it that way.
Lastly, I hope to bring attention to the South side of Cheyenne's schools. As the Chairman of the Select School Facilities Committee, I have seen firsthand how bad some of our schools in this district truly are. I am working to secure money to build new schools on the south side so we can have an equitable education system in our own county. I am working diligently with leaders of the legislature, the school district, and parents throughout the district to make this a reality. We need to ensure our kids have a safe and adequate learning environment in our county.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: Our state has cut $1 BILLION out of its budget over the past 6 years. We have removed services and goods that many people enjoyed but were not necessarily the correct function of government. We have reduced the size of the state government to its lowest level since the early 2000's - 20 years ago! We have found ways to do more with less and we have asked our state employees to continue to work with little to no adjustments in compensation over the past 12 years.
We are adequately funded for the functions of government that we are serving now. We have areas of interest that need additional funding but that is minimal compared to the ultimate scope of the government's role. We need to build more schools in our state, and we need to reinforce our infrastructure (roads, waterways, and water systems) and that comes through discussions with our local governments as well since they depend on so much of their funding from the state level.
I do believe we can grow our revenue through effective changes in our tax structure. We need a more diversified tax structure that reduces the burden and broadens the exposure to taxes. This is the #1 issue to attracting new businesses to our state is the uncertain tax structure that is based on a boom-and-bust cycle. We talk about it every 10-20 years and now is the time to do something about it.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: Our K-12 education budget is the single largest piece of our state's budget. We have hundreds of millions of dollars flowing to our local school districts, but unfortunately, we are seeing many of our small districts continue to struggle with attraction and retention of quality teachers. We do tend to see a top heavy (too many administrators) issue with many school districts, but we also see many school districts where 1 administrator is doing the work of 3.
The question of whether we are adequately funded is a no from me. We need to increase the base level of salaries for teachers and school classroom professionals, and we need to ensure that money makes it to the CLASSROOM level. As a local control state, we provide more than enough money to most districts to ensure an adequate and equitable funding environment for the students, but we (as a community) must engage in thoughtful and appropriate discussions at the school board level to ensure that the money that is being delivered is making to the areas that we, collectively, deem to be the most important.
The funding of our education system is too dependent on our extractive industries and a major portion of my taxation overhaul would be to fix this issue to reduce the revenue fluctuations that our educations system sees.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: I do. It has cost our state hundreds of MILLIONS of dollars since its inception. The hesitation to Medicaid expansion comes the from the fear of it being tied to ObamaCare and we must step away from that issue. Our hospital, in this community, writes off over $5 million in charity care every month because of uninsured individuals. Many other community health systems are in similar situations. Having more people insured is never a bad thing and should ultimately reduce the cost of healthcare in our state by providing reimbursement for care that is currently not being paid for.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I am pro-life from the cradle to the grave. I believe in the sanctity of life, but I also believe in the reduction of government's intrusion in a deeply personal decision. My district is split very heavily on this issue, and I do my best to bring both voices to the floor and cast the votes that align closest with the majority of the district.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I believe in protecting the rights of all individuals. Creating new classes of people and new levels of protection are not what I believe we need to do. What I believe we need to do is ensure that existing laws from discrimination and practices of such are followed and enforced.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Absolutely. This is not a problem of only funding, however. We must engage the mental health professionals in the state to hear their voices and their concerns on our policies that we can change. I have sponsored multiple budget amendments to provide over $8 Million in mental health funding to suicide prevention, I supported the stand-up and continuation of the suicide hotline as well as the Safe-to-Tell program for our school children. We must attract a larger population of these professionals, but we will only do that with support from the community and an open mind that the Wyoming way of Cowboying up isn't the solution.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: The idea of climate change is the new key words for Global warming that didn't seem to pan out for the panic expected in the late 90's and early 2000's. We are going through changes in our planet's climate just like it has done for millions of years. We can certainly work with industry to ensure that the amount of pollution if reduced, but we need to provide a framework where hampering innovation is the last thing we want and working with industry is the first thing we want. We have a unique opportunity to work in collaboration with industry instead of battling. Everyone wants a safe environment, and we can do that without government being the problem.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: I do this through a careful consideration of each policy question. Most of our issues within the state are fixes that are not partisan and have collaboration on all sides. I work to be accessible through social media, and through email and phone calls. I work diligently to balance the needs of Wyoming as a whole while maintaining the trust that is instilled in me through my constituent’s vote.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: It has been the honor of life to serve in this capacity for the past 6 years. I thoroughly enjoy the work and will continue to work my tail off to ensure that your voice is heard, and your government is responsive to your needs.