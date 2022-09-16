CHEYENNE – The general election takes place Nov. 8, but voters can cast their ballots early beginning Sept. 23, when Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee opens the polling site in the atrium of the county building at 309 W. 20th St. in Cheyenne.
Lee said the atrium polling site will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Sept. 23 through Nov. 7, with the exception of county holidays. Voters will enter the atrium door on Carey Avenue to vote or register. Sample ballots will also be available for voters to take home.
Voters are reminded to present acceptable identification in order to receive a ballot. Among the IDs a voter can present are:
Wyoming driver’s license
Wyoming ID
Student ID from the University of Wyoming
Student ID from Wyoming community colleges or public school
Driver’s license or ID from another state
Valid U.S. passport
U.S. military ID
Tribal ID
Valid Medicare or Medicaid card
Persons who do not have one of these documents may obtain one free of charge from the Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver’s Services; call 307-777-3835.
If an individual isn't registered yet, they can register through Oct. 24 at the County Clerk’s election office in the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St., or during early voting or on Election Day.
Requirements for registration include U.S. citizenship, Laramie County residency, age 18 by the date of the election, not adjudicated mentally incompetent, and if convicted of a felony, voting rights must have been restored. New registrants need to bring their driver’s license or state- issued ID, U.S. military ID, U.S. passport, Wyoming student ID or tribal ID.
Absentee voting
Next week, the Clerk’s office will mail General Election absentee ballots to the nearly 4,000 voters who have requested them.
Lee said registered voters who want an absentee ballot may call the election office at 307-633-4242 or email election@laramiecountywy.gov with subject line "Absentee (your name)." Persons requesting a ballot must provide their name as it appears on the voter registration list, date of birth, residential address in the county, mailing address and contact telephone number.
The county clerk will conduct a public test of voting equipment in advance of early voting on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. in the atrium. Political parties, candidates, media and the public are invited to observe the test and familiarize themselves with the ballot and the voting equipment.