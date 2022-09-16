Cheyenne residents vote

Local residents vote at the Laramie County Courthouse in Cheyenne, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – The general election takes place Nov. 8, but voters can cast their ballots early beginning Sept. 23, when Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee opens the polling site in the atrium of the county building at 309 W. 20th St. in Cheyenne.

Lee said the atrium polling site will be open to voters from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Sept. 23 through Nov. 7, with the exception of county holidays. Voters will enter the atrium door on Carey Avenue to vote or register. Sample ballots will also be available for voters to take home.

