Linda Heath

Age: 64
Political Party: Republican
Education: Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology, Associate of Applied Arts in Graphic Arts Communications
Prior Political Experience: 2 - terms as County Commissioner , 27 years Precinct Committee woman
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: Originally it was at the request of members of the LCGOP. Now it is at the request of several residents of Laramie County.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I listen to the constituients to learn more about their concerns, then look for Common Sense solutions.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I value the people of Laramie county as individuals. We may not agree on everything, but their views and opinions matter to me. My life experiences in the private sector and as a military spouse have provided me with additional experience and contacts that my opponents do not have.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: My prioriority is to strive to decrease regulations were possible within the county. I also want to encourage the public to become more involved with government, especially local government which is cl;osest to the people.
Do You Think Laramie County Needs More Specific Land-use Ordinances Why Or Why Not: In some areas we need to reconsider some that are currently in place. I support private property rights, realizing that rights of any kind bear responsibilities to be a good neighbor and not insist that my rights suoperceed their property rights.
How Important Is The Relationship Between Commissioners And The Incorporated City And Towns In The County How Would You Work To Ensure A Positive Relationship: The Board of Commissioners has a positive relationship with the City Council and the towns in Laramie County. We do what we can to support them legislatively as well as comunicating with them regularly. Because cheyenne is the largest municipality our interactions with the Mayor and the Council are more frequent. That relationship doen't mean the Commissioners see the towns of Albin, Burns and Pine Bluffs as any less important.
Some Residents On Fixed Incomes Are Concerned About The Rising Cost Of Property Taxes What Would You Do To Help Provide Relief: This is an interesting question. Several options have been floated in regards to solving this propblem. One I have't hear much discussion on would be a cap on property taxes at the level they are when you reach the age of 65. I am open to listening to the discussions and considering both the options and impacts to the citizens and local governments. Any property tax reduction will also impact funding for education. I would expect that if there is action to reduce property taxes there will be increased pressure to institute a State income tax.
What Services Provided By The County Do You Consider Essential And What Do You Consider To Be Optional: First and foremost Public Safety which in many ways also includes infrastructure. As the population fo Laramie County continues to increase in the unincorporated areas outside of Cheyenne there is a need for reliable emergency services to include fire protection, and emergency medical services. Law enforcement is a challenge as well. What the Commissioners hear the most about is roads. In some areas of the county animal control is more essential than perhaps in others. I believe the demand for those services in the unincorporated portions of the county need to be examined. Where are the most calls for service coming from? Should the Sheriff Dept. take over Animal Control in the rural areas? What would it cost?
What Additional Services If Any Do You Think The County Should Be Providing For Its Residents: When residents choose to live in the subdivisions outside of Cheyenne, they need to realize that the services available in the county aren' going to be the same as those offered in the city. The county doesn't have the ability to provide those amenities or services.
Thinking Ahead To The Next Sixth-penny Sales Tax Election What Projects Would You Like To See On That Ballot: The Fair at the Fvents Center at the Archer Complex has outgrown the building we just moved into in 2019. While we believed at the time we had plenty of room, we were istaken and the need of the livestock exhibitors and the desire of the public for particular " dirt" events such as indoor team roping, barrels, rodeos or larger livestock shows is becoming greater. We may need to consider building another building to compliment the current building for such events. While the building may be as large or larger it would be much different.
Whats Your Stance On City Annexation Of County Pockets: The Commissioners as a body cannot do anything to prevent the Annexation of the County Pockets. However, there needs to be informative and open communication with the residents who will be impacted by the annnexation. I would hope the plan would allow property owners to continue using their property as they are now, that they won't be forced to hook up to City water and sewer or add curb and gutter to their property. In otherwords their current status will be "grandfathered" until such a time as the property changes ownership. I truly hope there will be a positive relationship between the city and the property owners. they choose to live where they are and due to circumstances beyond their control are going to experience a major change in the lifestyle they choose.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: Laramie County has been my home, by choice, for thirty-one years. Following retirement from the Air Force, we like so many other military families, choose to come back to Wyoming to raise or familes and enjoy the lifestyle Wyoming has to offer. I grew up in an western Nebraska in the Agricultural industry in an area very similar to Laramie County. I particpated in 4-H as an exhibitor, leader and later as a judge. Farming and ranching is in my blood. While supporting my husband through his miltary career I was acive in the Spouses clubs. I have served as an AWANA club leader for 19 years and served on the Wyo/Nebraska regional AWANA Advisory Board. We were a homeschool family for twelve years. I I believe it is important to continue to learn everyday. Duriong my time as Commisisoner I have taken the opportunities to attend several workshops and seminars inthe areas of Emergency Management, and Drug Use Prevention. I have served as the Commissioners liason to the Remediation Advisory Board for Missle Site 4, wghich has introduced me to new technology that would be helpful in identifying the location of the aquifers within Laramie County. This would need to be accomplished through a partnership with the State Engineers office and possibly with the federal government. I am approachable, and will return emails and phone calls. I research to find answers and work to identify commion sense solutions that can be applied to government.