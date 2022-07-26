Linnaea Sutphin

Age: 46
Political Party: REPUBLICAN
Education: Master of Science, Mental Health Counseling, Concentration in School Counseling
University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY
Bachelor of Arts, History
University of Wyoming, Laramie, WY
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I am running for office because I am concerned about the direction our country is going. I cannot stand by and watch as others make policies that are not in our best interest, knowing that I have the ability to do something about it. I am running because Wyoming families are hurting from crushing taxes and out-of-control fuel prices. I am no longer willing to suffer illegal mandates and harmful economic policies from the Biden administration that have paralyzed Wyoming families. I feel an obligation to fight back against Biden’s attack on our economy. I am running because I think schools should educate and they should never indoctrinate our kids. Families and the home are the best place to teach values and political ideologies - not schools. Ironically, I am running for a government seat because I want to keep the government out of our lives.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I am not a professional politician. I am a mother, an educator, and a small business owner. I believe we need more regular people who understand real life to be involved in the creation of the laws and policies of our state. I have skills and experience in many areas. I have been on committees and managed businesses and finances. I am an educator and capable of critical thinking. As a counselor, I am trained to listen and hear the needs of those I am helping. I have been actively involved in our community for the entire 19 years I have lived here. As a foster parent, sitting on boards and volunteering my time to help create policies and plans to facilitate growth and stability for some of our most at-risk populations. I am currently serving on the Friday Food Bags Foundation Board of Directors.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I bring refreshing new ideas like my property tax initiatives. I bring civility and integrity. I bring the passion of a mother and a devoted church member. Importantly, I bring an insight into the successes and failures of our educational system because of my time spent as a counselor in Laramie County School District #1. I am the only candidate in this race that understands the lifelong value that a solid education creates in the lives of our young people - because I have been a key part of shaping those lives given my life’s dedication to education.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: Taxes:
Taxes and government fees are crushing Wyoming families. It is vitally important to protect our families by making sure our taxes stay low. Some of our most vulnerable families are literally being taxed out of their homes. Meanwhile, our state and local government coffers are awash in money due to the astonishing increase in property tax collections.
There has never been a better time to fix our property tax problems. Families are angry and they want results. I will work relentlessly to implement my initiatives for tax relief:
Economy:
Wyoming has got to fix its structural deficit. We must do this by both supporting our legacy industries and finding ways to diversify our economy. Cheyenne has been a leader in bringing in new industries like data centers and manufacturing. The most important way to make our economy attractive to new industries is to ensure a low tax environment.
Our economy and state can no longer suffer President Biden’s illegal mandates and his war on oil, gas, coal, and Ag. Biden’s economy is hurting Wyoming residents. His hand is literally in the pocket of every Wyoming family.
Education:
I am concerned that schools are becoming too bogged down with teaching to the tests and are not meeting the actual needs of our students. Wyoming needs a developmentally appropriate curriculum that allows for individualization rather than relying on “canned” curriculums. We need to unleash our new technologies that will identify teachers that are not achieving results.
Our students also deserve more career and technical education programs in order to prepare them for bright futures in trades.
Additionally, nothing drives excellence like competition. That’s why I support school choice and charter schools. It is also important to understand that not all students thrive in public schools. Having choices for Wyoming parents and students to find the right curriculum, the right values, and the right fit for our students is vital.
Importantly, “woke” ideologies like Critical Race Theory (CRT) that are being pushed into our educational system are not harmless – they are dangerous – and they must be stopped! I believe that social and political ideologies should be taught in the home and not in schools.
Providing our students with an excellent education is the most important obligation we have to our young people. Bettering our education system will prove to be beneficial as having an abundant and well-educated workforce is attractive to many businesses and it is vital to assure that our kids are not our state's greatest export as they go out of the state looking for work.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: The state coffers are expected to be flush this year because of the astonishing increase in property taxes. I think my predecessor did great work in reducing the size of the state government. I want to build on that work. Interestingly, while the budget of general state operations has been significantly reduced, the K-12 portion of the budget continues to grow. Given most of my professional career has been spent in K-12 education, I am the one candidate in this race who understands the lifelong value of a solid education for our young people. I have dedicated my life to it. That said, I also understand there are still efficiencies to be realized. We need a world-class education that is also cost-effective.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: In order to provide a world-class education, our schools need to be the employer of choice. We need to assure we can recruit and retain the best and brightest educators. I will make sure we do that. It is critical that the state has a dedicated funding source for education. Many of our facilities are designed for an industrial-age educational approach. Today we must prepare our students for a future that is not yet known. Our facilities must enable that. We need to fund our priorities. That means we must carefully fund education and avoid adding financial burdens like Medicaid Expansion.
That said, there are certainly opportunities for efficiency. I am willing to make hard decisions that eliminate waste but also help us to realize excellence in our educational system.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: I support Medicaid in its original mission to cover our most in need, plus the indigent elderly and individuals with physical or mental disabilities. I do not support expanding Medicaid to cover able-bodied, working-age adults with no dependent children, which is what expansion does.
Every state that has expanded Medicaid has had huge overruns in cost and enrollment. Montana legislators were promised enrollment caps of 59,000, now enrollment is over 100,000. Proponents guaranteed that Montana’s state obligation would top out at $58 million annually, now they pay over $90 million.
Wyoming cannot afford an open-ended, uncontrollable financial commitment for Medicaid expansion. We have a $200 million shortfall in our education budget. We can’t afford another $40 million deficit for Medicaid on top of that. As a legislator, I would never ask our hardworking families to pay for free healthcare for able-bodied adults.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I am a mother of five amazing children. Of course, I am pro-life. I believe we have to protect the lives of our unborn children and abortion should not be used as birth control. I also believe there need to be exceptions in the cases of rape, incest, and the life of the mother. Doctors should not fear providing these services in these rare and limited cases.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I believe all people qualify for “unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” outlined in the Declaration of Independence. All residents of Wyoming should have the same opportunities regardless of beliefs or lifestyles.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Absolutely! Early investments in mental health creates long-term savings. Wyoming continues to be top in the nation for suicide rates. I have personally administered crisis and suicide assessments to children as young as third grade. There are people in crisis that are forced to stay in jails because there are no beds available at mental health facilities. This puts them at greater risk, as well as those providing protection at the jails. Access to mental health support is still extremely limited, especially among at-risk populations. The effects of the pandemic are pronounced and will be lasting. Funding school districts to provide therapeutic mental health care is one way to mitigate these effects. Access to broadband could allow for more accessible telehealth care in rural areas.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: First and foremost, we need to get the Biden administration out of the way of Wyoming's efforts to restore energy independence for Wyoming and the United States. Developing renewable energy sources is appropriate however, those sources are not presently sufficient or adequate to replace the legacy energy sources. The efforts of the Biden administration to shift without a clutch into renewables is proving disastrous for our country.
The legislature needs to work with the Governor to aggressively oppose the Biden Administrations' attack on Wyoming oil, gas, and coal. The Legislature also needs to work closely with our Congressional delegation to pass protections and restore governance of Wyoming oil, gas, and coal to Wyoming.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: The majority of District 42 is conservative - as is most of the state. I do not foresee many instances where ideological clashes will arise. But I will also put the needs of those I represent in District 42 first.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I am a conservative republican. I value limited government, the sanctity of the unborn life, civility in politics, the protection and defense of our second amendment rights, the preservation of the Wyoming way of life, and the development of our oil, gas, and mineral resources in order to restore American energy independence.