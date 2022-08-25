Marcie Kindred

Age: 33
Political Party: Democrat
Education: Associate Degree
Prior Political Experience: None
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: As a parent, I work hard to teach my four boys the power of standing up for our values and working to make a difference in our community. I am running to set an example for them of our obligation to care for one another and fight for the people and places that we love. Honest, civil discourse, and a free exchange of ideas is essential to our democracy. The current political climate characterized by party ideology does not accurately reflect our shared Wyoming values. We need leaders who will work hard to solve the State’s problems by listening and responding to the voices of their community. I love our Equality State, and believe in the promise of our Magic City of the Plains. I will work hard to Champion the issues that matter most to the people of Senate District 7.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: Politics is a public service. I have been serving the people of Cheyenne for over a decade professionally in the service industry as well as volunteer and advocacy work with churches and organizations like Healthy Wyoming and Habitat for Humanity.
Less than 7 years ago I was a struggling waitress on food stamps and a rent voucher. That support, coupled with hard-work and determination, enabled me to become a top producer in a successful real estate brokerage, a homeowner, and a business owner managing my own rental properties. I know the struggles folks from many different walks of life face in our communities. I will use my experiences and work ethic to advocate for all Wyomingites. I will always fight to hold our leaders responsible to fulfill Wyoming's promise of peace, safety and happiness for all its people. The way forward requires showing up, working hard, and listening to all stakeholders. I am committed to carrying these voices to the Legislature as the next Senator for Wyoming’s 7th District.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: The people of Senate District 7 know that everyone benefits when we can work together towards common-sense, bipartisan legislation. The representative for this district has the opportunity to be the voice of steady, grounded, Wyoming-centered leadership - but we have to show up. My opponent, while a kind man, has an abysmal attendance record. He has missed many committee meetings and important votes. He missed the entire special session, while instead, he was traveling abroad. While I love to travel as much as the next person, when it's time to show up for Wyoming, we need you here. I show up for my constituency. I will continue to show up and fight for the people of Wyoming.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: Education: A strong public education system empowers Wyoming’s next generation to power our economy. Wyoming educators have been on the front lines of our State’s battles against budget cuts for over a decade. This must end. My plan for Wyoming’s students, educators, and parents includes fighting for competitive salaries, revisiting assessment requirements to reduce standardized testing, and Investments in internship and job training opportunities.
Housing: As a Realtor, I’ve seen firsthand the struggle that Wyomingites face with the ballooning costs of housing. As your Senator, I will work to take decisive action to address this worsening crisis through establishing and fully funding a housing state trust fund, continuing support of the WCDA, streamline the building permit process by reducing red-tape and loosening zoning restrictions
Healthcare: I spent the last two years working with Healthy Wyoming to bring the voices of Wyoming citizens to the Legislature and expand Medicaid. Our work has shown that this is not a partisan issue. The majority of Wyomingites want the State to expand Medicaid coverage and provide affordable healthcare access to all of our neighbors. Unfortunately, your current leaders aren’t listening. In the Legislature, I will champion the cause so we can finally make this a reality.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: No. We’ve known since the 1970’s that basing our economy on fossil fuels exposes our state’s revenue to boom and bust cycles. The legislature’s failure to diversify our economic opportunities and develop steady streams of income continues to leave us at the mercy of volatile energy markets. Unfortunately, this puts a strain on our first responders, dedicated public servants, and families throughout the state that struggle when energy jobs dry up. Today, Wyoming has real opportunity to be a leader in renewable energy development, carbon capture, and other 21st century jobs. We should capitalize on what makes Wyoming great by promoting our tourism industry. I’m also interested in pursuing proposals to incentivise Wyoming film production. Shows about Wyoming should be filmed in Wyoming!
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: No. Wyoming’s constitution makes quality education a fundamental right of every child in our state. Yet our legislators continued inaction towards diversifying revenue streams leaves our schools at the mercy of volatile energy markets. Instead of solutions, we demand our education system to do more with less. This puts undue strain on our educators and violates the rights of Wyoming citizens. The citizens of Wyoming are frustrated watching educators struggle to educate our children with the limited resources at hand. The legislature must act to diversify school funding so that the constitutional rights of our children are ensured. It begins with advocating for sound tax policy that is justified, equitable, stable, and transparent as a basis to support a growing population and enable us to invest in alternative revenue streams for education and our state as whole.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: YES! I have spent the last two years working with coalitions and grassroot advocacy groups throughout the state to help bring the voices of Wyoming citizens to the Legislature to finally expand the Wyoming Medicaid health insurance program. These efforts demonstrated that every corner of Wyoming overwhelmingly supports this common sense legislation. We understand that expanding Wyoming’s Medicaid Health Insurance program will improve access to healthcare in Wyoming for all of its citizens. This includes directly providing healthcare coverage for 24,000 Wyomingites who continue to go without care due to the inaction of our current Legislature. Expansion will also provide needed revenue to rural hospitals, which will create jobs, expand healthcare opportunities across the state, and lower premiums for private health insurance plans. When a proposal benefits so many it should be a priority for everyone serving in public office. The time for Medicaid Expansion is now. It’s time to elect leaders to get the job done.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: Abortion is healthcare. I’m aware that the circumstances that push individuals to seek abortions are too varied for a one size fits all perspective. I know that my constituents have varying beliefs about the procedure. Unfortunately, "the abortion debate" has politicized a procedure that has saved the lives of countless women. Our efforts should prioritize working together so families have the support they need to raise children in Wyoming. That way no one feels forced to seek an abortion due to a lack of resources. I support access to contraceptive measures for all and the right to the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare, including maternity care, and pre/post-natal care. We need to have more honest conversations about this topic and get the government out of the lives of families making this decision.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: LGBTQ+ citizens are our equals in all respects. The Wyoming Constitution guarantees that “all members of the human race are equal,” and that political rights and privilages shall be guaranteed “without distinction of race, color, sex, or any circumstance or condition whatsoever.” The United States Supreme Court agreed that the federal constitution carries these same guarantees. Nevertheless, many of our state laws are outdated and do not reflect this common understanding. When elected, I will work with my colleagues in the legislature to correct this oversight so that our LGBTQ+ friends and neighbors will see themselves reflected in our laws.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: Recent efforts to expand the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline in Wyoming should be applauded. Sadly, Wyoming’s suicide rate is nearly double the national average. We clearly aren’t doing enough. Expanding Medicaid will provide additional resources and mental health services to the nearly 24,000 citizens who are currently denied this opportunity. Beyond that, I will use my experience working with and listening to healthcare providers across the state to find additional proven methods to bring quality mental health services to the state.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: Wyoming has provided the energy that drives America for generations. This should be as true with clean and renewable technologies as it has been for fossil fuels. In fact, we should use our proven track record of economic incentives, tax credits, state investment, and conservation to lead America into its clean energy future. In the legislature I will support efforts to take Wyoming into the 21st Century as an energy leader for generations to come.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: All of Wyoming benefits when we can work together towards common-sense, bipartisan legislation. All of our children deserve quality education. Everyone deserves access to high quality, affordable healthcare. Inadequate housing inventory and housing unaffordability is hurting neighborhoods in Campbell County and Laramie County. Most often the issues my constituents are facing are affecting citizens across the state. The adage that Wyoming is one big neighborhood with a long street is accurate! As the representative for Senate District 7 I will advocate for the needs of my constituents and in doing so, improve the lives of all Wyoming citizens.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: My entire life is here in Cheyenne. Senate District 7 is my home. I live here, work here, and play here. My children attend our incredible schools and my husband works for the local hospital. Everything I love is here in Wyoming so the stakes are high and my intentions are pure: I believe Wyoming is the most incredible place to raise a family, start a business and realize the American dream. I want to ensure this promise is preserved for my children and all future generations. The best way to do that is together. If you’re tired of politics as usual, join us in building something better. Visit kindredforwyoming.com for more information and to get involved. For our families. For our communities. For Wyoming.