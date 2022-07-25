Marguerite Herman

Age: 71
Political Party: Democrat
Education: BA English, MA Teaching, MA Communications
Prior Political Experience: Two terms on Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 25 years League of Women Voters advocate in the Wyoming Legislature
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: Two terms on Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 25 years League of Women Voters advocate in the Wyoming Legislature
I bring skills, knowledge and experience on issues of direct benefit to the people in House District 11 and across the state. I have advocated for decades for state support for education, for open and accountable government and for making healthcare as affordable and accessible as possible. I want to have a seat at the table and vote on the House floor to advance these issues and work with other lawmakers to identify and solve real problems. I have raised three children in Cheyenne and want to find ways to invest in the children of Wyoming families in the state.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I have lived for 42 years in the neighborhoods of HD11 and know it well.
I have 25 years experience working with the Legislature on good government issues supported by the League of Women Voters.
I understand public education challenges and opportunities -- both on the state and local district level -- which enables me to shape decisions for a sustainable, quality public education system. That includes actual experience in supporting qualified charter schools.
I have worked for decades through the various ideas considered by the Legislature and others to find solutions to Wyoming's very expensive and shrinking health care systems. Remember Healthy Frontiers? We have new opportunities through Medicaid to find solutions for thousands of people in Wyoming. I further can draw upon the knowledge gained from 10 years as a consumer representative with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
Though my non-partisan advocacy and 8 years in a non-partisan trustee position, I understand the benefits of working across interest groups and aisles to find common ground and solutions.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I have a uniquely comprehensive background -- and a proven track record -- in healthcare, education and government.
I support efforts to keep our public schools strong and open to all students, to justify the large investment of public funds. I am an outspoken advocate for maintaining support that support for operations and facilities, in compliance with the Constitution. I have a proven record of involvement and leadership in my community, especially my work with civic engagement and maternal-child health.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: As already discussed, my priorities are public education, good government and accessible and affordable healthcare.
-- Cost-based funding of public schools
-- Facilitating open elections and making government open and accountable
-- Use the state-run Medicaid program to provide health care coverage to low-wage workers and stretch the maternal care to 12 months
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: Wyoming is enjoying a boom in mineral production right now, but we have known for years that we must find other sources of revenue that are more stable, that recognize a worldwide turn to renewable energy sources and that will serve a growing state population.
One idea is that has been raised in previous legislative sessions is a "National Retail Fairness Act," which collects a tax on our share of a national corporation's business activity.
But aside from a new revenue stream, it's long past time to take a good, hard, disinterested look at all our tax exemptions and start fresh -- make a new, updated, empirical argument for each exemption or it goes away.
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: K-12 funding was constitutionally compliant and cost-based at one time, but the Legislature has failed to keep levels current. That includes several External Cost Adjustments that were partially covered or ignored completely. Also, the School Facilities commission and select committee have failed to keep facilities safe and suitable because of flawed regulations, arbitrary and flawed scoring systems and staff failures.
The saving grace(s) of our system is a statewide funding guarantee model and a block grant. Keep those and update the numbers and/or adjust the "basket of goods and services" guarantee.
We should examine the proposals from Rep. Harshman about using a portion of the statutory severance tax and earnings from some of our savings accounts.
I reject a solution floated a few of years ago in the Senate to amend our Constitution to lower the state's commitment to a "complete and uniform" education. I am proud that our state routinely ranks in the top 10 nationally for both level of funding and equity, and that produces one of the best investments we make in our children.
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: I support expanding Medicaid to include categories of adults who have been left with no way to pay for healthcare or get insurance.
-- It's smart for our employers.
-- It's smart for our workforce, to keep people healthy and productive and supporting their families.
-- It's smart for our local economies, which would benefit from the millions of dollars used at local businesses.
-- It's smart for healthcare providers (almost all of whom are Medicaid providers), who will be paid to keep the local community healthy and will be financially strong themselves.
-- It's smart for hospitals, who now absorb millions of dollars a year in uncompensated care for people who have no option but to seek primary care in emergency departments or who defer screening/care/medications and end up in the hospital.
-- It's smart for all of us, who now absorb the cost of someone unable to work and the cost of an unpaid hospital bill.
-- And, by the way, it's the right way to take care of our neighbors in Wyoming who otherwise have no access to health coverage.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I think abortion (and contraception) should remain legal in Wyoming.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: Yes, I support protection of rights of all against baseless and prejudiced discrimination. Yes, that includes sexual orientation and gender identity.
As a school trustee, I support Title IX and am critical of others who would flout this federal law to burnish their culture war credentials. As a legislator, I would support legislation against hate crimes and against discrimination in housing, employment, marriage, government services and other services offered to the public.
I would support cleaning up gendered language in statutes that has the effect of excluding LGBTQ people from governmental rights and services.
I am not familiar with current resources and where they might be improved or redirected to address Wyoming's nation-leading statistics on suicide. That is part of a larger mental health need in Wyoming that needs a comprehensive approach, to include availability in communities.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is The Legislatures Role In This Issue: The energy industry is based heavily on fossil fuels, though the renewable industry is growing as it becomes more affordable for use by residences and businesses.
The question implies the Wyoming Legislature has a role in what is a global industry (in the extraction, conversion to energy and consumption). The world is moving away from fossil fuels, and that will happen no matter what the Legislature in Wyoming does.
Meanwhile, we have a big stake in the revenue it produces for us, the good-paying jobs it provides and also in the public cost of pollution and wildlife impact. The Legislature can make sure agency regulation is rational, efficient and fair. We should not cut corners, though. Industry pays its way and covers the costs of doing business in Wyoming.
Wyoming will have to adapt to the changing climate, and we don't know yet what that may require.
How Do You Plan To Balance The Needs Of The Constituents In Your District With The Needs Of The State As A Whole: HD11 is a very diverse district, which is its strength. The needs of HD11 ARE a big part of the needs of the state as a whole. We may not have much mountain climbing and ranching in this part of Laramie County, but we have tourism and hospitality and we are tied to the ag operations just outside our city limits.
Our fortunes are tied together across the state. We benefit when we work to solve a problems somewhere else. That concept was more prevalent in the Wyoming Legislature I experienced when I moved to Cheyenne in 1980. I find a prevalent attitude of "us versus them" in the Legislature of 2022. However, I think I can help work to restore that sense of mutual concern, problem-solving and benefit that values every sector and has been traditional in our state.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: I will come to the Capitol with my background and positions, but I also will come with a mind that is open and eager to learn about issues from the experts, from the public and from other legislators. We have a citizen Legislature, for the most part, and we govern best when we bring our best ideas and care about each other.