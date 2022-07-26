Mark Gordon

Age: 65
Political Party: Republican
Education: Middlebury College
Prior Political Experience: Prior to serving as Governor, I was elected as Wyoming's State Treasurer and to the Johnson County School Board.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I love Wyoming and want to make sure it remains free and a place where future generations can build businesses and enjoy opportunity. My wife Jennie and I still ranch and currently serve as your Governor and First Lady.
I believe in limited government, personal freedom, individual responsibility, and free enterprise. What Wyoming and her people have to offer America and the world in this time of conflict and peril is greatly needed.
Beyond the energy and food our nation depends on, we produce character. Our western values of individual liberty, common sense, and shared purpose are invaluable as we face the challenges of today.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: I grew up on my family ranch outside of Kaycee and currently serve as your Governor. I’m a lifelong conservative, staunch defender of Second Amendment Rights and an advocate for smaller government closest to the people. I have guided our State through the worst pandemic in a century all the time focused on saving lives and livelihoods.
Prior to serving as Governor, I was elected as Wyoming's State Treasurer and served on the Johnson County School Board and the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. I have a broad range of experience in the fields and industries among the most important to our state – from running a family ranch to working in the energy and tourism sector.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: As Wyoming’s Governor I have been working with the Legislature for the past four years, making the tough decisions during the worst pandemic in a century and the biggest revenue drop in Wyoming history. Earlier this year I signed a new budget that is $400 million less than 2020, lowered taxes and made our state government the leanest it’s been in a decade.
I have fought to expand Wyoming's economy, especially our legacy industries of agriculture, mining and tourism while fighting the Biden Administration to reopen our tremendous energy resources to benefit all of America. Wyoming is an all-of-the-above energy state. We export more energy than any other state and are proud to power the nation with abundant and reliable energy.
During this year’s legislative session, I supported and signed the Second Amendment Protection Act, a collaborative effort supported by Wyoming’s Law Enforcement community that prohibits enforcement of unconstitutional federal regulation of firearms by state officers. This measure protects Wyoming residents from federal overreach and continues our state’s tradition of protecting our Second Amendment rights.
In addition, my ‘Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education’ (RIDE) group is working to develop solutions for modernizing Wyoming's educational system. Wyoming’s future is intertwined with education. If we don’t provide a world-class education system, we will be challenged to stay competitive in a changing world and retain the families that make up both the fabric of our communities and the heart of our workforce.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: I am committed to protecting our State from the increasingly heavy hand of the federal government and more acutely the Biden Administration’s failed policies. I successfully fought Biden’s push for school closures, vaccine mandates and other excessive requirements. Just look at our record: Wyoming led the nation with more in-person school days with a greater percentage of kids. That was good for our students, good for our communities, good for our economy, and something we can all be proud of.
Gas and groceries are not luxury items which is why I have been fighting Biden's overreaching federal policies since, on day one, his Administration ended new oil and gas leasing on most of Wyoming's public lands leading to the worst inflation we have seen in 40 years. It seems every day that Biden is attacking our State, our economy, and our values.
I am also fighting President Biden’s “30 by 30” program which aims to put more land under federal control. Any attempt by the feds to gain control over more land, is not for Wyoming.
Do You Believe The State Government Is Adequately Funded If Not What New Ways To Generate Revenue Do You Support: Yes
Do You Think The States K-12 Schools Are Adequately Funded If Not How Would You Generate More Funding For Them: Yes
Do You Support The Expansion Of Wyomings Medicaid Program Why Or Why Not: I am not convinced expanding this program is warranted. Ensuring Wyoming citizens have access to affordable, quality healthcare is among my top priorities. This includes having options in place for those who are unable to get insurance.
Driving down costs and improving transparency in billing are critical first steps to improving and expanding access to affordable healthcare. Wyoming must also look at building better business models for health centers and clinics; recruiting and retaining physicians; examining opportunities with telemedicine; building out better networks for care across communities; and finding unique opportunities to meet Wyoming’s unique needs.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I am pro-life and believe there should be exceptions to include women who are victims of sexual assault or incest or when terminating the pregnancy is necessary to preserve the woman from a serious risk of injury or death. My focus will continue to be on ensuring we are doing all we can to support Wyoming mothers, children, and families.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I believe the Wyoming State Constitution protects the rights of all citizens in Article 1, Sections 2 and 3.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: I do agree and already have advocated for more funding to address suicide prevention. Thanks to work with legislators, Wyoming now has a 24-7 in-state suicide hotline. This means Wyoming people will talk to other Wyoming people when they are in crisis. But that cannot be the end of our efforts. We need to do more to make sure there is access to care.
How Can We Enhance The States Energy Industry While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change: I have been fighting for Wyoming industries my whole time in office from asking the Trump Administration to impose tariffs on foreign dumped uranium to, today, seeking to overturn the Biden ban on leasing federal mineral resources. We are addressing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere without hurting our legacy industries by unleashing innovation and new technologies, not by keeping our abundant energy in the ground. Moving production from here, where we do it carefully, to places like Venezuela, where they don’t, just doesn’t make sense for us or our environment.
I believe strongly that the market should pick winners and losers, especially when it comes to energy sources. I see renewables as an additive to our energy economy not a detractor. Our challenge will be how to develop all our natural resources in a way that preserves all that makes Wyoming the place we love.
How Do You View The Relationship Between The Governor And The Legislature: Not that it always happens, but I believe the two branches of government should work together to meet the needs and confront the issue facing Wyoming citizens. As Governor, my most important responsibility will be protecting and championing the rights and best interests of my fellow citizens, small business, our lands, and all that we hold dear.
