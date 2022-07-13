Meghan Jensen

Age: 39
Political Party: Democrat
Education: Western Wyoming Community College Associate of Political Science
Prior Political Experience: I'm currently in my second term as Chair of the Sweetwater County Democrats.
Why Did You Decide To Run For This Position: I decided to run for this position to push back against the idea that only one person is responsible for the future of Wyoming and our country.
What Makes You Qualified For This Elected Office: If anyone is looking for a candidate with a law degree, that is definitely not me. My experience growing up, raising a family and working in Wyoming has provided me with a different set of tools than the majority of the representation Wyoming has sent to DC. I am qualified because I am a product of Wyoming with all of its beauty and faults and I understand deeply why Wyoming is turning to one person to fix all their problems because I have also lived their experiences.
How Do You Believe You Differ From Your Opponents: I differ from all of my opponents in that I was raised in Wyoming and stayed here to raise a family where oil, coal, trona, construction and foodservice have all put food on the table.
What Are Your Priorities Should You Be Elected Discuss Your Platform: When President Reagan said, "Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem,” and others repeat it- we have to ask ourselves a question... “What are Americans doing so wrong, because We The People are the government.” It's time for Wyoming and our country to realize what focusing on one person as either a saviour or adversary will actually do and have done... to what really has an impact in our lives.
What Is Your Stance On Abortion: I am pro-family and pro-woman. Wyoming families know best what works for their family and it's time that politicians in Wyoming trust Wyoming families to do so and this includes reproductive rights.
How Would You Help Ensure All Americans Have Access To The Health Care They Need: I would be a voice at the national level working to expand medicaid in Wyoming and believe that healthcare is a human right.
How Would You Work To End The Ongoing Threat Of Gun-related Violence That Plagues Our Country: I would work to end gun-related violence by supporting the reversal of the Supreme Court 2010 Citizen's United decision. I would also work on issues that bring people and families out of poverty, expand access to all healthcare and support arming educators with more resources that do not include firearms.
Do You Support Protecting The Rights Of Lgbtq Residents If So How Would You Go About Doing So: I already have a history of supporting candidates who understand basic human rights and promise to do so at the national level by confirming judges who understand basic human rights.
Do You Agree That More Resources Need To Be Put Into Mental Health Services And Suicide Prevention If So How Would You Address These Issues: I support amending the Public Health Service Act to include more resources for mental health services and suicide prevention.
How Can We Enhance The Countrys Ability To Be Energy Independent While Also Addressing The Impacts Of Climate Change What Is Congresss Role In This Issue: We can become energy independent by increasing the use of wind and solar energy. Companies are already turning to these sources and have been for quite some time. The Congress's role in this would be to provide resources to state and local governments to improve infrastructure. Amending the Energy Independance and Security Act of 2007 is a good start.
What Is Your Stance On Immigration And The Us/mexico Border - Do You Support The Creation Of A Refugee Resettlement Program In Wyoming The Only State Without One: My stance on immigration from the southern border will be the same as the Canadian border and the borders to the east and west of us. With a declining birthrate, aging workforce and a lack of qualified applicants to fill essential job positions, I support providing a pathway for DACA recipients to become US citizens. I also support the creation of a refugee resettlement program in Wyoming.
What Issues Do You Believe Are Most Important To Wyoming Residents And How Would You Advocate For Them In Washington Dc: I believe that most people just want to have a good enough job to pay the bills while also having enough time and money to spend time with their families. The ability to do this for most families has become more of a dream than a reality. High wage earners are starting to feel the budget strain while low wage earners have consistently known the reality that price gouging companies do to increase their profits while minimally if ever returning the benefits to the people working for them. I would advocate for Wyoming families with a bottom-up approach rather than the top down approach that has put us in this current situation.
How Will You Balance Serving Your Constituents In Wyoming With The Need To Pass Bipartisan Legislation For The Good Of The Country As A Whole: I would balance serving Wyoming with the need to pass bipartisan legislation for the good of the country as a whole by holding regular townhalls and establishing a working relationship with the Wyoming Legislature.
What Other Information Would You Like Voters To Know About You: Folks can learn more at meghanjensenforwy.com